Thai mother says hospital delay leads to death of her newborn baby

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 19, 2026, 5:08 PM
Photo via Facebook/ Udon iNFo

A 23 year old Thai woman demanded accountability from a state hospital in Udon Thani province, claiming medical staff left her waiting in critical condition for more than three hours, a delay she believed led to the death of her newborn son.

The grieving mother, Nattawadee “Nan” Komonwanich, reached out to Thai social media influencer Phanumart “Piak” Jitwasinkul, in an effort to seek justice and public scrutiny over the incident.

Nan told Phanumart that she lost her baby on December 20 and insisted her pregnancy had shown no complications prior to the day she was admitted to hospital. She said her unborn child had been healthy and active until she suddenly experienced severe abdominal pain and heavy bleeding.

According to Nan, her husband rushed her to a government hospital in Udon Thani, fearing she was about to give birth. Upon arrival, she was examined by a trainee doctor and nursing staff and placed on a bed in the delivery room. Despite continued bleeding, she said she was told that her condition was normal.

Nan claimed she remained on the bed from 7am until 10am, bleeding heavily throughout that period. She said she repeatedly informed staff of her worsening symptoms but was still told to wait.

Thai woman blames hospital for her baby death
Photo via Facebook/ Udon iNFo

A senior doctor later arrived and proceeded with labour. However, instead of waking up to meet her newborn, Nan regained consciousness only to be told that her baby had already died.

Doctors informed the family that the cause of death was placental abruption, a serious condition where the placenta separates prematurely from the uterus.

Nan said she firmly believed her son could have survived if medical staff had acted sooner and not left her unattended for hours while she was bleeding. She stressed that she is not seeking compensation, but wants a clear explanation from the hospital and accountability for what happened.

Newborn death from hospital delay
Photo via Facebook/ Udon iNFo

Following the case going public, Phanumart coordinated with relevant authorities. Representatives from the hospital, along with officials from the Udon Thani Justice Office, later visited Nan at her home.

Both the hospital and justice officials reportedly promised to launch a formal investigation into the incident. Justice officers also advised Nan on the legal process should she decide to pursue compensation under existing patient protection laws.

The case drew comparisons to a similar incident reported in October 2024, when another Thai woman sought justice after her newborn died with visible bruises and wounds. That mother believed errors during delivery contributed to her baby’s death after a C-section was performed earlier than the usual gestation period.

