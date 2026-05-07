British man allegedly goes on rampage, damaging motorcycles and shop sign in Phuket

A British man reportedly went on a rampage in Phuket, damaging motorcycles and a food shop sign with a knife, yesterday, May 6.

Images and footage of the incident were shared by the Phuket Times Facebook page with a caption that read…

“A British man went on a rampage in Phuket, brandishing a knife and shouting. It is believed that he was under the influence of drugs. He also cut the seats of several motorcycles parked at the scene and damaged a food shop sign in Chalong.”

The foreign man was seen walking outside what appeared to be a luxury villa in Chalong. He wore grey shorts, sunglasses, and a cap, along with a crossbody and waist bags. He was shirtless and barefoot, with headphones hanging around his neck.

In the clips, he could be seen pacing back and forth while holding a knife in his left hand and another unidentified object in his right hand. The videos were brief and did not clearly capture what the man was saying during the incident.

The Facebook page later added in the comments that, in addition to cutting motorcycle seats, the man also damaged a vinyl sign belonging to an avocado shop located near the scene.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. It also remains unclear whether the case was formally reported to Chalong Police Station or if officers attended the scene.

As of the latest update, police have not released any information regarding the suspect’s identity, nor have they confirmed any arrest.

The incident drew attention on social media, where users raised concerns about the screening of foreign visitors entering Thailand and the enforcement of measures related to illegal substances. Some users called for police to investigate the case further, citing concerns over safety for residents and other foreign visitors.

In a separate incident reported in March, a foreign man reportedly attempted to attack passersby on Pattaya Walking Street.

The man had allegedly been sleeping on the roadside and became agitated after a ride-hailing motorcycle taxi rider woke him and asked him to move to a safer location. Details regarding any legal action taken in that case were not disclosed.