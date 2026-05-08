Thai mother seeks help to locate missing child after babysitter swaps baby

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 8, 2026, 2:02 PM
115 2 minutes read
Thai mother seeks help to locate missing child after babysitter swaps baby | Thaiger
Photo via สยามชล นิวส์

A Thai woman is seeking help to locate her missing child after a babysitter allegedly lost the infant and replaced the baby with another child.

The 24 year old mother, identified only as Joy, approached the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women to assist in finding her biological child. She said she had already taken legal action against the babysitter, Som, who has been prosecuted, but her child remains missing.

Joy told the foundation she gave birth on October 6, 2022, and later hired Som as a babysitter, paying 8,000 baht per month. As a single mother working in construction, she said she was unable to care for the child full-time.

About one month later, Som told Joy that a couple wanted to adopt the baby and would offer 20,000 baht. Joy refused and continued employing Som.

In March 2023, Som ended her employment and returned a five month old child to Joy. Joy and her family raised the baby, although they noticed differences in appearance, including facial features and skin tone.

Thai mother seeks missing child after baby swap
Joy’s child | Photo via Facebook/ TMN Cable TV Pattaya

The situation changed in March 2024 when a woman identified as Ann contacted Joy, claiming to be the biological mother of the child Joy was raising. Ann provided photographs to support her claim.

Joy then arranged a DNA test, which confirmed that she was not biologically related to the child. She attempted to contact Som, but said the babysitter blocked all communication, leading her to file a police complaint.

Related Articles

According to Joy, Som later admitted losing the original child and suspected a Burmese woman had taken the infant. Som claimed she had left the baby with a Burmese neighbour named Whan while going to the hospital, and upon returning, both the neighbour and child were gone.

Babysitter switch baby
Ann’s child | Photo via Facebook/ TMN Cable TV Pattaya

Som then contacted Ann and encouraged her to offer her child to Joy for 10,000 baht. Ann agreed, and Som then presented Ann’s child as Joy’s child.

Joy said police prosecuted Som for the baby swap. She was charged with taking a child under 15 from a parent or guardian for profit.

However, she said no further investigation has yet been conducted to locate her missing child. She has spent months searching for the woman identified as Whan and her biological child, but has found no leads.

The Pavena Foundation has coordinated with police to summon Som, Ann and any other relevant individuals for questioning as part of efforts to trace the missing child.

Latest Thailand News
Thai mother seeks help to locate missing child after babysitter swaps baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother seeks help to locate missing child after babysitter swaps baby

42 minutes ago
Israel embassy warns Israelis as Phuket tightens foreigner rules | Thaiger Phuket News

Israel embassy warns Israelis as Phuket tightens foreigner rules

2 hours ago
2 dogs eat gold necklace worth over 140K baht, prompting urgent surgery | Thaiger Central Thailand News

2 dogs eat gold necklace worth over 140K baht, prompting urgent surgery

3 hours ago
Chinese driver crashes into Chon Buri roadwork barriers | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Chinese driver crashes into Chon Buri roadwork barriers

4 hours ago
Phuket teenager praised for saving foreign man after roadside collapse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket teenager praised for saving foreign man after roadside collapse

4 hours ago
Russian tourist praised for helping elderly vendor in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian tourist praised for helping elderly vendor in Phuket

5 hours ago
Foreign woman dies after motorcycle hits van on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman dies after motorcycle hits van on Phuket road

5 hours ago
Nigerian, Belgian nationals arrested for cocaine sales in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Nigerian, Belgian nationals arrested for cocaine sales in Phuket

6 hours ago
Foreign family caught using children to steal from Phuket convenience store | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign family caught using children to steal from Phuket convenience store

21 hours ago
Malaysian man possible blacklisted for damaging Hat Yai police wheel clamp | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man possible blacklisted for damaging Hat Yai police wheel clamp

22 hours ago
Thailand without the crowds: Where do you go when everywhere else is packed? | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Thailand without the crowds: Where do you go when everywhere else is packed?

22 hours ago
Thai man accuses fortune teller of sexual assault during ritual | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai man accuses fortune teller of sexual assault during ritual

23 hours ago
British man allegedly goes on rampage, damaging motorcycles and shop sign in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

British man allegedly goes on rampage, damaging motorcycles and shop sign in Phuket

23 hours ago
Chinese programmer caught in Bangkok over game company hack | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese programmer caught in Bangkok over game company hack

1 day ago
Singaporean woman arrested at Samui airport over nominee businesses | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Singaporean woman arrested at Samui airport over nominee businesses

1 day ago
Burmese man sustains severe burns after alleged attack by 6 Chinese nationals | Thaiger Thailand News

Burmese man sustains severe burns after alleged attack by 6 Chinese nationals

1 day ago
EV locks itself during charging, traps one year old girl inside | Thaiger Thailand News

EV locks itself during charging, traps one year old girl inside

1 day ago
Thai driver, Chinese nationals caught in Sa Kaeo after 70km chase | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Thai driver, Chinese nationals caught in Sa Kaeo after 70km chase

1 day ago
Thai couple arrested for stealing animals from 2 Bangkok zoos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai couple arrested for stealing animals from 2 Bangkok zoos

1 day ago
Airports of Thailand confirms higher international passenger fee from June 20 | Thaiger Aviation News

Airports of Thailand confirms higher international passenger fee from June 20

1 day ago
No mafia in Phuket, only foreign criminals | Thaiger Phuket News

No mafia in Phuket, only foreign criminals

1 day ago
Chinese tourist beaten to death inside unlicensed Pattaya pub | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist beaten to death inside unlicensed Pattaya pub

1 day ago
French students describe their Mirror Foundation internship as valuable experience | Thaiger Thailand News

French students describe their Mirror Foundation internship as valuable experience

1 day ago
Dream Vegas: A Beginner’s Guide to Payments and Account Access | Thaiger Thailand News

Dream Vegas: A Beginner’s Guide to Payments and Account Access

2 days ago
Pattaya teens arrested over stabbing, robbery of Australian tourist | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya teens arrested over stabbing, robbery of Australian tourist

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 8, 2026, 2:02 PM
115 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.