Mpox cases in Thailand reach 48 after Songkran period

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 7, 2026, 5:02 PM
97 1 minute read
Mpox cases in Thailand reach 48 after Songkran period | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Ministry of Public Health

Thailand is closely monitoring mpox after the Songkran travel period, with 48 confirmed cases reported this year as of May 3 and health officials warning that more cases may appear during the disease’s incubation period.

Department of Disease Control (DDC) chief Dr Montien Kanasawat said today, May 7, that mpox remains under close watch, especially the Clade Ib strain.

The disease has an incubation period of about five to 21 days, meaning symptoms linked to travel and festival activities may begin appearing now.

Mpox cases in Thailand have reached 48 this year, with health officials monitoring possible infections after the Songkran period.
Photo by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Unsplash

Of the 48 confirmed mpox cases in Thailand this year, 43 were Clade II and five were Clade Ib. Most patients were men aged 18 to 39, with sexual contact identified as the main route of infection.

The overall situation remains controllable, but health officials said continued monitoring is needed. Some cases may appear in clusters, and contact tracing may not be complete in every case.

Dr Montien said that mpox can spread through close contact with an infected person, especially contact with rashes, blisters, bodily fluids, or prolonged close exposure.

Mpox cases in Thailand have reached 48 this year, with health officials monitoring possible infections after the Songkran period.
Photo via Freepik

Thai and foreign travellers are advised to avoid close contact with anyone showing unusual symptoms, maintain personal hygiene, and reduce risky behaviour.

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Symptoms to watch for include fever, fatigue, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, and rashes or blisters. Anyone with symptoms, especially after travelling or joining recent activities, should see a doctor and provide relevant travel or contact history.

Dr Montien said Clade Ib remains a public health concern despite the situation being under control. He urged cooperation from the public to monitor symptoms and help reduce transmission.

The DDC has continued public awareness campaigns for residents and tourists, including advice on mpox prevention and support for condom use to prevent other sexually transmitted infections. Surveillance, screening, and treatment systems have also been prepared with relevant agencies.

In a separate development, Yong Poovorawan, head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, has said mpox vaccines should be prioritised for high-risk groups because supplies are limited and costs remain high.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 7, 2026, 5:02 PM
97 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.