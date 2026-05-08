Israel embassy warns Israelis as Phuket tightens foreigner rules

The Embassy of Israel in Thailand has warned Israeli nationals in Phuket to follow local laws after provincial officials reportedly ordered stricter enforcement measures against foreigners on the island.

The statement, written in Hebrew, was shared yesterday, May 7, on the Facebook page Israel in Thailand.

According to the post, authorities would strictly enforce local laws and regulations, with offenders facing the maximum penalties permitted by law.

The message also warned that serious cases could lead officials to revoke visas and begin deportation proceedings.

The post specifically mentioned driving without a licence, stating there would be zero tolerance and that offenders would face court action without exception.

It also said officials planned to increase awareness among tourists by providing more information about local laws and regulations.

The post quickly gained traction online, with many commenters expressing support for stricter enforcement against foreigners who break Thai laws.

Several comments focused on Thailand’s visa-free policy, with some users calling for the programme to be reviewed or completely cancelled altogether.

The embassy has issued similar guidance before. Last year, it introduced new behaviour guidelines for Israeli nationals after criticism over the actions of some visitors in Pai district, Mae Hong Son province. The move followed concerns from residents about conduct in the northern tourist town, including unease over the establishment of a Jewish synagogue. Thai law enforcement and Avi Bitton, a senior adviser to Israel’s Security Council, also met in Phuket last year to discuss complaints about Israeli tourists in destinations including Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, Phuket and Pai. Bitton reportedly supported Thailand’s right to take firm legal action against Israeli nationals found breaking the law, including those involved in illegal businesses. The latest embassy warning adds to wider scrutiny of foreign behaviour in Phuket and other major tourist destinations.

In a recent case, police arrested an Israeli national in Phuket on April 8 for allegedly operating a travel agency illegally through a Thai nominee. Officers from the Department of Tourism and Tourist Police found two companies in breach of the law, Gmat Hospitality and Andaman Sunday.