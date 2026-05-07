Thai man accuses fortune teller of sexual assault during ritual

A businessman has accused a well-known fortune teller of sexual assault during a healing ritual allegedly presented as a way to cure illness and resolve karma, with a complaint set to be filed with police today, May 7.

The man, identified only as 32 year old Ae, went to the Bangkok office of Sai Mai Tong Rod, a social media page that assists people with legal and social issues, yesterday, May 6, to seek help from founder Ekkaphop Luengprasert.

The fortune teller is described as a well-known spiritual teacher with celebrity followers who allegedly claimed to communicate with heaven and hell.

Ae said he had suffered from severe cluster headaches and had sought treatment from several doctors without success. His mother, who followed the fortune teller online, suggested visiting him after believing he might be able to help through ritual treatment.

On May 2, Ae and his family visited the fortune teller’s home in northern Thailand. He said the site was large and resembled a spiritual practice centre, with many people waiting.

He met the fortune teller at around 6pm but was allegedly told he had heavy karma and needed to return as the final case of the day, described as a VIP session, at nearly 10pm.

Inside the ritual room, Ae was allegedly told to chant before being asked to remove parts of his clothing. The fortune teller allegedly described the process as a Brahmin-Hindu style treatment.

Ae alleged that the first assault involved inappropriate touching and sexual acts under the claim that it was part of the treatment. He said he followed the instructions because he believed it might be a real ritual and feared what could happen if he tried to leave.

The second alleged assault involved further sexual acts, with the fortune teller allegedly performing oral sex on him while using explicit language and roleplay. Ae said he asked to use his phone under the pretence of looking at images and secretly recorded evidence.

After that, the fortune teller allegedly called Ae’s mother into the room and wrote down about seven names said to be linked to his karma, telling the family to make merit at temples. The mother was then asked to leave again.

Ae said a third assault began when the fortune teller claimed another karma ritual was needed and began touching him. The fortune teller stopped when Ae’s mother came back into the room, then let him leave.

After the incident, Ae said his headaches did not improve, and his mental health worsened. He later told his girlfriend, mother, and family what had happened.

He later found online claims suggesting other people may have reported similar experiences involving a person with the same characteristics. He decided to seek help because he had evidence and wanted the case pursued.

Ekkaphop said a previous person had contacted him with similar claims, but there had not been enough evidence at the time, reported Khaosod.

He added that he would take Ae to file a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division today rather than local police, because the fortune teller was believed to have local influence.

In similar news, a transgender fortune teller in Bangkok denied scamming a 16 year old boy out of 500,000 baht and also rejected claims of sexually assaulting him. She insisted the teen voluntarily gave her around 200,000 baht and nothing more.