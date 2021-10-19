Connect with us

Thailand News Today | Thailand says no to Sinovac, anutin stands by booster vax, Burmese junta takes a u-turn | Oct. 19

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 


Jett goes through all the top headlines across Thailand that include: The Public Health Minister is standing by its booster vaccine policy despite some people still waiting for their first dose. A Thai virologist has thrown his support behind the new oral covid pill, and robots reading the news?

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-10-19 19:12
Thanks Jet for a professional presentation of the news. Firstly, I think those who received Sinovac, should be given the opportunity for a booster of Astra Zeneca or Pfizer. Many in this category were essential workers who were vaccinated when…
image
Jason
2021-10-19 19:14
Enough said...without them...think of the consequences!!! I'll come back to my secondly tomorrow :)
image
MTa449
2021-10-19 21:03
Obviously the Thai gov have their priorities ass backwards and mixed up... Pushing the booster shot ( jab) while the other 70+% of Thais can't get the first injection ! However I do agree that frontline workers who received the…

Welcome back to Thailand!

