Video
Massive surge of Japanese restaurants in Thailand | GMT
In today’s episode, Bill committee removes the section stating cannabis isn’t a narcotic, Online system to control cannabis bud sales will be ready next year, Thai people wishing the princess well, Massive surge of Japanese restaurants in Thailand, Phuket cashes in as tourists return.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Massive surge of Japanese restaurants in Thailand | GMT
Online system to control cannabis bud sales will be ready next year
Snakes have clitorises, scientists discover
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Best neighborhoods to reside in Bangkok in 2023
Bill committee removes section stating cannabis isn’t a narcotic
BREAKING NEWS: Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalised due to heart condition
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
For Tesla Thailand, all bumpy roads lead to China
Police raid Pattaya club, find no license
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
6 year old girl sexually assaulted by classmate
Curse of Kim Jong-un’s dogs haunts peninsular politics
Covid precautions for New Year’s Eve in Bangkok
Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
Latest Patong drug crackdown finds staffers all testing negative
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
Polish overstayer wanted by Interpol arrested in Koh Samui, Thailand
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
-
Crime3 days ago
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
-
Phuket22 hours ago
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
-
Local3 days ago
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
-
Crime4 days ago
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
-
Press Room2 days ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
-
Drugs20 hours ago
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
-
Best of4 days ago
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022