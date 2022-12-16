Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand

Christmas is often one of the most romantic days of the year for people who have a special someone. In Thailand, a Buddhist-majority country with no snow, it may at first appear difficult to capture the romantic Christmas feeling. But there are several exciting activities for lovebirds to do in Thailand on Christmas, and during the holiday season. Read below to learn about some things you and your one-and-only can do for Christmas in Thailand.

1. Go on an outdoor adventure

Several areas of Thailand, particularly in the north and northeast, boast mountains and outdoor sites with breathtaking views. If you and your partner are hikers or campers, such sites are definitely worth visiting.

The glorious view of one mountain in Thailand’s iconic northern province of Chiang Mai drew hundreds of tourists last month. The mountain, Doi Mon Mak, opened for tourists in 2019 as a new viewpoint. Last year, a campsite was opened there so that mountain adventurers could stay overnight and catch the sunrise.

You and your partner can climb to the summit of the 1,100-metre peak to watch the sunrise through the mountain’s misty fog, and gaze down at the breathtaking view below.

Meanwhile, Khao Yai National Park has hotels that are perfect for “glamping” (glamorous camping) against the backdrop of the enticing wilderness. A popular spot at Khao Yai is the Lam Ta Kong viewpoint. If you and your partner want to be close to nature while still having the comforts of indoor facilities, Khao Yai might be the place for you.

2. Stop and smell the flowers

During the winter season, Thailand boasts several gorgeous flower festivals across the country. One of these festivals is the ‘Christmas Festival’ in the northeast province of Loei. At the festival, couples can enjoy the scenery of red poinsettia Christmas flowers. Phu Ruea district is one of the coldest places in Thailand and is the biggest winter flower seller in the country.

Couples can also enjoy beautiful lights decorating the Christmas courtyard.

The festival is held from November 25 until January 31. It is held at the entrance to the Phu Ruea National Park.

3. Go to a Rooftop restaurant or bar in Bangkok

Couples seeking more urban landscapes can take in the view of Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, on one of its several rooftop restaurants or bars for Christmas. Glittering temples, skyscrapers, and the Chao Phraya River — Bangkok’s skyline has it all.

One rooftop restaurant offering immaculate vibes and stunning views is Vertigo. This amazing restaurant transcends visitors into a majestic place in the sky as its panoramic views offer a glimpse into the city’s depths. As it is located on the roof of the famous Banyan Tree Hotel, Vertigo restaurant features a 360-degree view of the glittering city.

Another rooftop hotspot in Bangkok is Red Sky, which is both a bar and restaurant. With a combination of Bangkok’s magnificent skyline, scrumptious food, delicious cocktails, and attentive staff, couples will certainly have a fantastic experience here.

For more details on Bangkok’s rooftop bars and restaurants, click HERE.

4. Walk around Christmas displays at shopping malls

Some shopping malls in Thailand have very elaborate Christmas displays. One such shopping mall is Bangkok’s EmQuartier.

Every holiday season, EmQuartier sets up the outside of the mall with elaborate Christmas decor. A canopy leading to the mall’s entrance from a skywalk is decorated with colourful balls. There are also several Christmas trees, and displays with little houses, elephants, and people dressed as elves.

Couples can walk around holding hands and admiring the Christmas charm, as well as take photos together.





5. Take a romantic walk on the beach

Thailand may not have snow, but it sure has sand! Thailand has several breathtaking beaches where lovers can go for romantic walks together.

Two Thai beaches are featured on a list of the world’s top 20 most beautiful beaches by the British-based online shopping platform Cult Beauty. The list is based on social media appeal and content opportunities. Sunrise Beach in Koh Lipe was ranked 6th while Maya Bay in Ko Phi Phi came in 11th.

In Phuket, there are a number of secret beaches for those who want peace and quiet. For lovebirds looking to spend quality time together, these beaches may be the ideal go-to.

From taking a long-tail boat ride to remote islands to lounging seaside at one of the secret beaches – a trip here is definitely worthwhile. For a list of five secret beaches in Phuket, click HERE.