Phuket kicks off health expo to boost wellness tourism

Phuket is on a mission to become the world’s top wellness tourism hub, and the island is off to a strong start with the launch of the Phuket Health Expo 2025.

Kicking off yesterday, July 2, the five-day event, held at Central Festival Phuket, aims to position the island as the ultimate destination for health, wellness, and lifestyle tourism.

The grand opening was attended by key figures, including Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat, along with Anupap Vetchawanichsanong, Deputy Chairman of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, and Thanusak Phuengdet, President of the Andaman Chamber of Commerce.

The expo, under the theme Living in Paradise, is part of Phuket’s ambitious Connecting Phuket, Connecting the World campaign.

The event aims to showcase the island as a second home for international visitors seeking top-tier health services, quality lifestyles, and unparalleled wellness experiences.

The event features a diverse range of activities and exhibitions, providing visitors with an in-depth look at Phuket’s burgeoning health and wellness sector.

The Wellness Map experience allows attendees to explore the island’s offerings through 3D immersive technology and Google Maps.

Free health checkups, provided by leading hospitals and clinics, are available, along with a series of cultural performances, including a Wai Khru Muay Thai demonstration, live music, and herbal compress workshops.

Also on offer are workshops for life-saving skills, such as CPR training, with certificates for participants. Health products are for sale, alongside exclusive wellness travel packages, including the Phuket Health Expo Trip and Premium Wellness Trip, developed in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the PPAO, and the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA).

A key highlight of the event was the CEO Talk seminar today, July 3, at the Floresta Mini Convention Hall, where leading executives from the wellness tourism industry shared their insights.

Business matching sessions helped connect local businesses with international partners, boosting Phuket’s global appeal.

The event also celebrates excellence in wellness with the Living in Paradise Awards, recognising outstanding businesses across six sectors: hotels, spas, clinics, hospitals, real estate, and health product outlets, reported The Phuket News.

Looking ahead, the Phuket Chamber of Commerce is pushing for Phuket to become a national model for health tourism by 2030. This includes presenting wellness initiatives at the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and advocating for a new Wellness Visa to complement the current Medical Visa.