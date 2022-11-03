Connect with us

Travel

Most beautiful temples to visit in and around Bangkok

image

Published

 on 

image
PHOTO: Wat Arun via iStock

If you love temples and are planning a trip to Bangkok, you’re in for a treat! Thailand is a land of many temples, each more beautiful than the next. And the capital is blessed with so many glittering temples with stunning architecture and innate details. If you’re looking to add a little spirituality to your travel itinerary, here are the most beautiful temples in and around Bangkok to visit.

Before we start, please remember to be careful upon entering the temples as there are certain customs to follow in order to respectfully admire the landmarks of culture in Thailand.

Wat Arun

Temples in Bangkok

PHOTO: Wat Arun via Unsplash

Address: Bangkok – 158 Thanon Wang Doem, Khwaeng Wat Arun, Khet Bangkok Yai Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10600.

Wat Arun is clearly one of the most beautiful temples in which to visit. As it overlooks the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, the Temple of Dawn doesn’t disappoint. Previously, it housed the reclining Buddha that is now calling Wat Pho its home. Wat Arun now features 5 towers, with 1 being climbable to tourists. Thus, the view at the top is indescribable as one can see the entire skyline of Bangkok.

As it is situated on the river, one can take a boat ride to get to the temple, taking in the sights along the way. Many restaurants are located on the river and can be an end of the day treat after enjoying the bright porcelain and ceramic tiles in which Wat Arun is constructed. The admission fee is only 100 baht, making the trip well worth it.

Wat Pha Sorn Kaew

File:Wat Pha Sorn Kaew 13.jpg - Wikimedia Commons

PHOTO: Wat Pha Sorn Kaew

Address: Wat Pha Sorn Kaew, 95 moo. 7 Khaem Son, Khao Kho District, Phetchabun 67280.

This temple can be found about 5 hours north of Bangkok, and is known as the “Temple on a high glass cliff.” Despite its secret location, those who are travelling off the beaten path may wish to visit one of Thailand’s most strikingly beautiful temples. Clearly its colourful mosaic tiles make it sparkle like new as it overlooks stunning mountains.

The temple’s creators definitely didn’t leave a stone unturned when thinking of the magical vibes it could produce. 5 white Buddha statues stand in sharp contrast to the explosion of coloured mosaic tiles, making it eye candy for visitors.

Wat Phra Sri Sanphet

Most beautiful temples to visit in and around Bangkok | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Wat Phra Sri Sanphet via Freepik

Address: Ayutthaya – Wat Phra Sri Sanphet, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

A must-do day trip from Bangkok, is that of visiting Ayutthaya. As the city was once the second capital of Thailand, it was made a Unesco World Heritage Site in 1991. Additionally, the wats are some of the most iconic in the country. However, if you are only able to see a few, Wat Phra Sri Sanphet should be on your list. Located in the royal palace grounds, it’s bell-shaped pagodas definitely serve as a striking landmark.

Nonetheless, the small ruins surrounding the pagodas have their own place in history. The crumbled remnants are thought to be those of the old royal housing. The placement of the temples in Ayutthaya was strategic as the city became a hub for global diplomacy and commerce back in the 14th to 18th centuries. Additionally, it was located above the tidal bore of the Gulf of Siam (Thailand was known as Siam previously), to prevent the attacks of warships and other nations. Its history and beauty are definitely a sight to see for those touring the nation’s temples.

Wat Pho

Amazing view of Wat Pho, BAngkok | Pablo Andr&#xE9;s Rivero | Flickr

PHOTO: Wat Pho

Address: Bangkok – 2 Thanon Sanam Chai, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10200.

Wat Pho, or the ‘Temple of the reclining Buddha’, is the biggest and most ancient in Bangkok. As it is famous for its 47 metre long, 15 metre high reclining Buddha in its main sanctuary. Thus, stopping here on your temple journey is surely an exciting photo op. And, if you are needing some rest and relaxation, the temple features a traditional Thai massage school on its grounds.

The entrance fee is 100 baht, however, the price doesn’t indicate the quality of sightseeing you will experience. Most who see Wat Pho, will remember it for a lifetime. Additionally, stopping at Wat Pho is quite convenient for those who are touring the capital of Thailand as it is located near other exciting attractions.

Wat Phra Kaew

Temples in Bangkok

PHOTO: Wat Phra Kaew via iStock

Address: Bangkok – Wat Phra Kaew, Na Phra Lan Rd, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok, 10200

Known as the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, Wat Phra Kaew is on the same grounds as Bangkok’s Grand Palace. Therefore, one can knock 2 sights off the list in a short period of time. The temple was constructed in 1785, when King Rama I moved the nation’s capital from Thonburi to Bangkok. Thus, Wat Phra Kaew is one of the most important temples in Thailand.

In addition to its historical importance, the temple also features a model of Cambodia’s Angkor Wat, the largest religious structure by land in the world. The entrance fee is a bit higher than most temples, at 500 baht per person. However, it is surely well worth the price. Also, keep in mind the temple enforces the typical dress code for visitors a bit more than other temples, due its historical significance.

Thailand’s temples are undeniably some of the most elaborate in the world, and paying them a visit can serve as an unique experience in your travels. Featuring ancient remnants of the past and the nation’s colourful history, entering the temples serves as window to the country’s fascinating culture. Tourists who exit from viewing these architectural delights, nonetheless, experience something that pictures alone can’t capture.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Travel7 mins ago

Most beautiful temples to visit in and around Bangkok
image
World31 mins ago

Shelter warnings in Japan after North Korea conducts presumed failed IBCM test
image
Travel38 mins ago

Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
image
Sponsored4 hours ago

How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
image
image
Thailand49 mins ago

Man arrested for selling homemade guns
image
Thailand1 hour ago

How to not become another motorbike road death statistic in Thailand
image
Crime1 hour ago

Knife-wielding meth addict circles daycare centre in northeast Thailand
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand barters for cheapest World Cup broadcasting license
image
Bangkok3 hours ago

No gambling dens reported in Bangkok says police chief
image
Road deaths3 hours ago

Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash
image
World3 hours ago

US Federal Reserve hikes up interest rates again
image
China4 hours ago

Professor tells US to sit and talk to China instead of warmongering
image
Crime4 hours ago

Monk on the run – Police seek abbot over sex offences, theft
image
Thailand4 hours ago

Partygoer electrocuted to death in Chiang Mai, Thailand
image
Education4 hours ago

5 top-rated international schools in Phuket
image
Bangkok4 hours ago

Oktoberfest back in Bangkok after 2 years
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending