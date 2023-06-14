10 amazing things to do in Ayutthaya 2023

Image via Freepik (tawatchai07)

Have you ever heard of the ancient city of Ayutthaya? Endorsed as one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the second capital of the Siamese Kingdom was once considered the largest and most cosmopolitan urban area in the world. The colonial-era European chronicles even mentioned it as the Venice of the East! Time travel and bask in the rich cultural heritage of the historical city by spending your vacation at Ayutthaya (Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya). Here are ten things you can do at Ayutthaya to make the best of your time there!

1. Rent a bike or a motorbike to go around Ayutthaya.

Avoid the frustration of being stuck in a traffic jam and rent a bike or a motorbike in Ayutthaya. Renting a bike or a motorcycle is the best way to explore the city with the most freedom, whether you’re solo-travelling or with loved ones! If you are opting to go around with a bicycle, we recommend you plan your destinations ahead of time to save your energy. Fortunately, some temples are located 10-25 minutes away.

2. Explore Wat Yai Chaimongkol.

Of course, when you’re in Ayutthaya, there is a list of wats (places of worship) you have to visit. First on our must-visit list is Wat Yai Chaimongkol, known as “Thailand’s National Pride”. Even though the temple was constructed in the late 14th Century, it is still active, with monks residing on the temple ground. The temple complex is made up of the main temple and several structures, such as the famous Buddha reclining image, surrounding it. The temple is highly commercialised, but we promise you that there is so much to explore in this location alone.

3. Join the historical scene at Wat Chaiwatthanaram.

Are you a fan of Thai historical drama series? Wat Chaiwatthanaram, a temple complex with architecture similar to the Angkor Wat, is the most featured Ayutthaya temple scene in Thai series. Take beautiful pictures as you sink into the historical scene.

What’s more, you can be a part of the Siam timeline by dressing up in traditional Thai costumes. There are many costume rental shops nearby. Blackpink’s Lisa recently visited the historical site and dressed up beautifully in traditional Thai costume, which reignited public interest in traditional Thai clothing.

4. Photograph the head of Buddha embedded in the roots at Wat Mahathat.

You might have seen the famous image of the head of the Buddha embedded in the roots of the Banyan tree. Wat Mahathat, “The monastery of the Great Relic,” was a Royal monastery located close to the palace back in the days. Hence, it is Thailand’s oldest institution for the higher education of monks. You are free to sit, pray and meditate as well. The temples were built with respect to Buddhist and Hindu views of the universe. You should not miss this place for its beauty and history.

5. Relax and be in the moment at Wat Phra Si Sanphet.

Wat Phra Si Sanphet was historically a royal temple used by the Ayutthayan kings. There, you will come across the picturesque three bell-shaped pagodas. We deserve to take a breather from all the hassle in our fast-paced lives. With plenty of tree shades to sit, chill by and have peace of mind. However, note that it does get busy during most of the day, so we recommend you visit in the evening!

6. Watch the sunset at Wat Phra Ngam.

The sunsets from the “Gateway of Time” in Wat Phra Ngam is a view that will be forever engraved into your memory. The highlight is that this temple is a hidden location with little to no tourists. So enjoy your time as you watch the fireball melts into a painting in the sky.

7. Visit the Portuguese and Japanese Villages.

Did you know that Thai culture today has been influenced by the Japanese and Portuguese? Visit the Japanese and Portuguese Villages, which were once villages turned into museums. The Chao Phraya river separates the museums rich in surprising details about the Thai culture we know of now. The Japanese village also includes a traditional Japanese garden for you to chill and relax by the river.

8. Have a staycation at sala ayutthaya.

Why don’t you take some time off and engage in self-care? How does a modern staycation with an old-world atmosphere sound to you? Well-placed in the sightseeing, cultural area of Ayutthaya city, sala ayutthaya is a hotel with 21st-century minimalist decor, including clean white lines. The hotel itself is a work of art. Additionally, the on-site pool offers a refreshing retreat from the hot sun. Pamper yourselves at the hotel spa or enjoy a delicious meal at the hotel’s on-site facilities.

9. Try the local delicacies: Boat Noodle and Roti Sai Mai.

When you’re in Ayutthaya, you must have Boat Noodle for lunch and Roti Sai Mai for dessert. Boat noodle is a noodle dish with pork or beef with pork/cow blood broth. This might sound interesting or weird to some of you, but you will get the hype once you try it.

Roti Sai Mai, a.k.a Ayutthaya’s cotton candy, is a Thai snack in two components-colourful strands of cotton candy and soft pandan-flavoured crepes. Wrap the crepe around the cotton candy and give it a bite. We assure you that the combination of the texture and flavour is second to none!

10. Travel Ayutthaya on the River Barge.

There are many ways to travel around Ayutthaya; one of the ways is to take the traditional Rice Barge along the Chao Phraya River. During the relaxing boat ride, you will view the historic temples, palaces and architecture from the perspective of the river. Plus, you can enjoy a beautiful selection of Thai food en route.

