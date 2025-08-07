Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops

Forget boring lectures—Pattaya’s young leaders got hands-on with happiness this week in a workshop-driven celebration of National Youth Day 2025.

Yesterday, August 6 at 9am, the city kicked off its official youth programme at Le Bali Resort & Spa, with Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presiding over the opening ceremony.

Themed Happy School, the event encouraged student leaders from 11 local schools to engage in workshops focused on leadership, emotional wellbeing, and values-driven teamwork.

Director of the Education, Religion, and Culture Promotion Division, Boongam Lekcharoen, gave a welcome report, followed by remarks from Education Office Director Nopsit Cha Nakorn. Attendees included school administrators, government officials, educators, and student council reps from across Pattaya.

The initiative, organised by Pattaya’s Education Office, aims to shape responsible, community-minded youth capable of leading with ethics, empathy, and purpose.

“This programme fosters discipline, teamwork, and an understanding that true leadership means putting community above self,” Boongam said.

Workshops throughout the day were led by expert facilitators and featured interactive sessions such as Happiness-Building Leadership, aimed at developing strong communication and collaboration among student council members.

One of the key highlights was the World Café: Spreading Happiness through Happy School discussion. Students explored what makes schools joyful, how young people contribute to a positive environment, and what actions they can take to promote wellbeing.

Participants were encouraged to take what they’d learned and implement new ideas back in their schools, from student-led projects to peer-support initiatives, helping ripple the impact beyond the event, reported The Pattaya News.

The overall focus wasn’t just about academic achievement, organisers stressed, but about nurturing moral character, resilience, and compassion in future leaders.

“We want to raise youth who not only excel individually, but who also uplift their communities and the nation,” said one of the facilitators.

The event reaffirmed Pattaya’s commitment to investing in the next generation—not just as students, but as changemakers equipped to lead with heart, integrity, and vision.