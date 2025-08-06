Spa days and smoothie bowls? Here’s how to do rainy season travel right with Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang

When the skies shift from sun to cloud and the monsoon rolls in, most tourists rush to cancel their plans. But the rainy season in Thailand doesn’t have to mean staying stuck indoors. Destinations like Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang are reimagining the off-season as an opportunity for slow travel, self-care, and a softer kind of holiday.

Thailand’s rainy season runs from May to October, with the wettest months typically peaking in August and September. While the idea of daily downpours might not sound appealing at first, the reality is more nuanced. Rain usually comes in short, dramatic bursts, often clearing up just in time for a sunset walk or an evening cocktail by the sea. Fewer crowds and cooler weather also mean you can explore more mindfully, moving at a pace that suits a wellness-focused itinerary.

If you’ve ever wondered how to make the most of Thailand’s wettest months, here’s what rainy season travel can look like when done right.

Wellness on the water

With wellness now shaping how many of us travel, the rainy season in Thailand offers the perfect excuse to spend an entire day in a spa robe. In Balance Spa, located on the fourth floor of Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang, is exactly the kind of place that turns a grey afternoon into something restorative.

The spa specialises in traditional Thai treatments alongside modern techniques designed to nourish body, mind, and soul. Massages range from the classic Traditional Thai Massage to the muscle-melting Aroma Relaxation Massage, a Swedish-style technique with essential oils that’s so calming it almost feels like time has paused.

Facials are available, too. The Thai herbal facial is a good starting point. It clears and calms your skin using a combination of herbal scrub, steam, deep cleansing, yoghurt massage, and cucumber face mask. You can also opt for the anti-ageing and lifting facial, which combines lifting strokes, serums, and gentle masks to bring tired skin back to life.

Spa packages and more

If the rainy weather makes you feel sluggish, try one of the spa packages. Many of the repeat guests swear by the In Balance Signature Package for a full reset. It brings together three hours of body scrub, aroma massage, and a beautifying facial with your choice of créme or Thai herbal mask. The two-hour purifying package is a popular treatment as well. With a Vitamin C treatment and exfoliating scrub, it helps brighten your skin and revive circulation.

But if you’re not in the mood for a full pampering, it’s okay to come in just for a manicure, pedicure, or waxing treatment. All treatments are done in beautiful rooms, many with a view of the water, so you don’t have to go outside to enjoy the sea.

And here’s some great news: you can take advantage of a 50% discount on selected treatments this rainy season, with prices starting from just 1,800 baht net.

Fun and active, come rain or shine

In addition to the spa, there are plenty of fun things to do if you choose to stay at a hotel like Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang during your rainy season getaway in Thailand.

The infinity pool is a good spot for lounging under cover, watching the sea shift with the weather. You might find yourself sitting out with a drink from the pool bar, doing absolutely nothing (and that’s the charm). If it’s not pouring, you can take a few laps around the pool since the water is warm even during the rainy season.

The Kids’ Club is a hit for families looking to stay entertained indoors. It’s playful, colourful, and gives little ones space to burn off energy while adults get a breather.

If the afternoon calls for movement, the hotel’s In Balance Fitness Centre is the perfect place to stay active without ever having to step into the rain. Open daily from 6am to 9pm, it’s modern and spacious, with a full set of cardio equipment, free weights, and strength machines.

The healthy smoothie you’ll want to come back to

There’s no shortage of places to eat at Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang, but if your idea of rainy season travel in Thailand includes nourishing food, or you simply want something light and restorative after a morning spa treatment, the Gourmet Bar is worth lingering over.

Sitting in the hotel’s lobby, this all-day café (open from 7am to 9pm) serves an easygoing menu of drinks and small plates. The highlight, though, is its line-up of smoothie bowls, all made fresh to order using fresh fruit to give you an energy lift.

The Mixed Berry Vitamin Bowl is bright and tangy, packed with vitamin C and antioxidants. The Mango Super Bowl, made with Nam Dok Mai mangoes, brings tropical flavour and a good hit of vitamin A. And the Banana Power Bowl is creamy and comforting, especially with a drizzle of vanilla syrup.

For an added wellness boost, you can upgrade any bowl with a scoop of superfood powder. The options include acai, avocado, and spirulina.

When the clouds clear, explore

When the sky finally decides to clear up, as it often does, Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang is surrounded by some of the most popular attractions in Chonburi.

Just a short drive away, Bang Phra Reservoir offers a 20-kilometre route where you can run, cycle, or simply relax. In the cooler mornings or evenings, it’s a favourite spot for locals looking to get some fresh air.

However, if you want to catch the sunset, Koh Loi island is the place to go. Its walking bridge is great for a late-afternoon stroll with wide water views and fresh ocean air, while those interested in culture can take a look around Wat Srimaharacha.

Families with kids will love the Khao Kheow Open Zoo. Home to over 8,000 animals (including the famous Moo Deng) and featuring everything from open-air tram rides to interactive feeding zones, it’s an amazing place to spend a few hours.

Another destination you shouldn’t miss during your rainy season travel in Thailand is the J-Park Nihon Mura. This Japanese-style mall is only ten minutes away from the hotel and offers a combination of shopping, dining, and architecture. It also hosts seasonal festivals throughout the year.

Your peaceful base for the rainy season

We’re living in an always-on world, where even holidays come with pressure to do, to see, and to check in. Only 90 minutes away from Bangkok, Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang offers something many of us forget to look for: stillness. And there’s no better time to lean into it than the rainy season.

Here, the norm is to opt out, sleep in, move gently, eat well, and get a massage just because you feel like it. The rooms provide breathtaking sea or city views and come with oversized beds. Plus, room service can bring your smoothie bowl to your door if the weather calls for a duvet day.

Book your peaceful getaway now via Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang’s official site. Spa appointments and smoothie specials are available daily.

