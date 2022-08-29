Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022

Phuket is a fantastic location for all kinds of tourists and sun-seekers because of its white sand beaches, exciting nightlife, and delectable cuisine. Today, the island has evolved from a haven for backpackers into a chic getaway for jet-setters with some of the top luxury boutique hotels in the world. Whether you want to immerse yourself in nature, relax on pristine beaches, or indulge in Thai culture, you’re guaranteed to find a boutique hotel to fit your needs! So, if you want to experience authentic luxury island living, here are our top picks of the best boutique luxury hotel in Phuket.

Pricing: Start from 18,487 Baht per night.

Address: 60/1 Moo 6, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Talang, Layan, Phuket, Thailand.

Trisara means “Third Garden in Heaven” in Sanskrit, which perfectly describes this enchanting boutique luxury hotel in Phuket. Set on the hills to the northwest of Phuket, this luxury hotel is wrapped in a tropical forest and lush, exotic gardens. It’s truly a sanctuary for all of the senses and the perfect place for those who want to rejuvenate. It offers 48 spacious pool villas with ocean views and 2 to 6-bedroom private residences. All villas and residences are designed with luxurious interiors and Thai-inspired decors.

Besides the wonderful rooms, you can also enjoy any food your heart desires at the hotel’s top-class restaurant or pamper yourself at the beautiful spa. In addition, there’s a fantastic 45-metre swimming pool along the beachfront, where you can escape the tropical heat. To help you explore the local neighbourhood, there are cruises and excursions available as well.

Pricing: Start from 19,679 Baht per night.

Address: 10/88 Moo. 6 Nakasud Rd., Kathu District Phuket, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150.

Keemala is a dreamy retreat nestled amidst lush rainforest atop rolling hills overlooking the Andaman Sea and Kamala Village. With sustainability at its core, Keemala Boasts unusual architecture that will make you feel like you’re stepping into a fantasy world. The luxury hotel has an otherworldly design inspired by Thai mythology. You can choose to stay in a pear-shaped treehouse, canvas-domed tented pool villa, or the Bird’s Nest Pool Villa. All types of accommodations come with an extensive selection of modern conveniences and offer remarkable ocean views.

In addition to the rustic yet lavish accommodation, Keemala also boasts a lagoon-like swimming pool with its own waterfall and a rooftop restaurant. It also has a tip-top spa called Mala Spa, which offers a range of holistic therapies. With everything that the hotel has to offer, you probably won’t want to leave it. However, there’s a free shuttle to and from the beach if you do want to explore nearby areas.

Pricing: Start from 4,527 Baht per night.

Address: Nai Yang Beach & National Park, Amphur Thalang, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand.

Situated at Nai Yang Beach, the magnificent Slate Hotel faces a private strip of silken sand with a beautiful palm grove. This luxury hotel is all about enchanting design. Bill Bensley, a Thailand-based architect, blends contemporary elements with the history of Phuket as a spot for tin mining. Each room and suite in the hotel are surrounded by tropical gardens, allowing you to treat your eyes with intense natural beauty.

The Slate offers 3 magnificent swimming pools, with jacuzzis, a waterfall, and swim-up bars. The hotel also provides monastery visits, Thai cooking classes, bike tours, sand-in-the-toes dining, daily kids’ club, and an amazing spa. Whether you stay with your family or your loved one, The Slate offers a tranquil getaway from your busy life.

Pricing: Start from 5,999 Baht per night.

Address: 225 Moo7 Paklok, Paklok, Phuket, Thailand, 83110.

Located at the tip of Cape Yamu, COMO Point Yamu offers exceptional views of Phang Nga Bay and the Andaman Sea. The hotel was designed by a legendary Italian interior and product designer, Paola Navone. It offers a unique expression of contemporary Thai luxury. The elegant rooms, suites, and villas are all spacious and feature hand-made elements. Some come with floor-to-ceiling windows framing jaw-dropping views. Besides the comfortable rooms and spectacular views, COMO Point Yamu also boasts a stunning infinity pool, a selection of excellent restaurants, and one of the best spas in Phuket.

Whether you want to sip cocktails while watching the sunset, splash around in the infinity pools, enjoy a romantic getaway, or wind down in the fantastic spa, you will definitely experience relaxation with style. In addition, COMO Point Yamu also provides day trips around the surrounding islands and inlets by private yacht or longtail boat.

Pricing: Start from 22,713 Baht per night.

Address: 88/28 Muen-Ngern Road, Patong, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150.

The last boutique luxury hotel in Phuket on our list is the Rosewood Hotel. It’s a family-friendly tropical beach hideaway made for fun in the sun, unforgettable cocktail-fueled nights, and fantastic spa pampering. It has an innovative design with subtle Thai influences, which blends perfectly with its enchanting surroundings. Each room is designed for comfort, relaxation, and entertainment. Therefore, you can enjoy luxury island living with the best style and amenities. Also, it’s a great place to stay if you’re environmentally conscious because the hotel incorporates various ecologically sound methods, including a rainwater collection.

The swimming pool in Rosewood Phuket is impressive. It has several different sections, such as a kids’ section, a sporty section for those who want to work out, and a quiet section for lovebirds. In addition, this luxury hotel also has an excellent spa. Designed to be a sanctuary for wellness, the spa features treatment rooms, yoga areas, a herb laboratory, and a wide range of spa rituals.

All luxury hotels on this list offer a serene atmosphere, sweeping views of the ocean and lush jungles, and top-notch facilities. Therefore, staying at one of these luxurious boutique hotels will definitely make your tropical island gateway memorable. You don’t even have to step foot outside of the hotel if you don’t want to!

