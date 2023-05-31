Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket today

PHOTO: The Shore at Katathani

Looking for a lovely way to experience Phuket’s beautiful beaches and striking turquoise waters? A beachfront hotel might just be the answer. The island offers a wide range of charming and elegant beachfront locations. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a quiet solo retreat, there are numerous beachfront hotels around the island to suit your preferences.

With plenty of options, it might feel a tad challenging to know where to start. That’s why we’ve put together a list of 5 top-notch beachfront hotels in Phuket to help you with your holiday planning. So, breathe easy and let us guide you through some fantastic choices.

Address: 14 Kata Noi Road, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100.

Right on the doorstep of the gorgeous Kata Noi Beach, The Shore at Katathani is the ultimate beachfront haven for couples seeking a romantic getaway. Nestled between the bustling Kata Beach and lush gardens, this award-winning luxury pool villa resort provides the perfect balance of seclusion and accessibility.

Each elegant villa comes with its own infinity pool, sunken lounge, and rain shower. Plus, they offer breathtaking ocean views or lush garden scenery. The sophisticated interior design features soft colours and natural textures, as well as delicate eastern-style touches, setting the stage for a memorable honeymoon or a love-filled holiday.

When you’re not lounging by your private pool, relish the resort’s other amenities, including a seafront restaurant, a welcoming main pool, and a luxurious spa. The Shore at Katathani serves as an intimate collection of private hideaways, where every moment is dedicated to beauty, celebration, romance, and life. Time itself stands still here, leaving you to fully indulge in the pleasures of this enchanting seaside resort that’s sure to linger in your memories for a lifetime.

Address: 16 Moo 2, Viset Road, Amphur Muang, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130.

Immerse yourself in a serene beachfront escape at The Vijitt Resort, where Thai culture, nature, and warm hospitality come together for an enchanting experience. Handpicked for its superb natural beauty, this 5-star villa resort in Phuket is located on Chalong Bay, offering incredible views of the Andaman Sea and numerous offshore islands.

The cosy, nature-inspired luxury villas and pool villas are perfect for both romantic retreats and family-friendly getaways. Tantalize your taste buds with delectable Southern Thai and Western cuisine at their two restaurants and the Beach Bar, which features awe-inspiring sunset vistas. Rejuvenate yourself at The V Spa or join in Thai yoga and botanical walks for a refreshing touch of mindfulness.

Families can take advantage of the fantastic kid’s club, games area, and playground. Thus, ensuring a fun experience for all ages. The main attraction, a stunning infinity pool by the beach, is surrounded by well-manicured gardens and tranquil views.

Address: 29 Soi Karon Nui, Tambon Karon, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100.

Want to indulge in the ultimate beachfront experience on Phuket’s southwestern coast? Then you should stay at the luxurious Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort. Set on a secluded cove with its own private Karon Noi Beach, this resort offers a paradise of top-rated facilities. These include a rejuvenating spa and inspired cuisine to fulfil your every wish, among others.

The resort’s 416 rooms and 54 luxury suites effortlessly blend elegance, comfort, and authentic Thai charm, all set within lush tropical surroundings. Moreover, 67% of these stylish accommodations offer stunning pool or ocean views. Thus, providing a perfect sanctuary for relaxation.

Should you wish to venture out, Patong and Karon Beach’s bustling shopping and party scenes are within reach, with the hotel offering convenient taxi and shuttle services to whisk you away. At Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort, experience the beauty of style paired with limitless exploration and rejuvenation by the sea.

Address: 118 Moo 3, Choeng Talay, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110.

For discerning travellers, couples, and families seeking an enchanting, tranquil beachfront escape, The Surin Phuket is your paradise found. Tucked along the pristine shores of the exclusive Pansea Beach, this elegant hotel offers an idyllic and private beach experience, with access limited to visitors of The Surin and Amanpuri Resort.

As one of Phuket’s pioneering upscale beachfront hotels, The Surin excels in top-notch customer service. Moreover, each contemporary Thai-style cottage, suite, and pool villa is surrounded by lush tropical forests, blending harmoniously with nature. The sublime beach, adorned with fine sand and crystal-clear waters, adds to the awe-inspiring ambience.

The hotel’s 109 luxurious accommodations exude understated elegance. Each one adorned with personal amenities and thoughtful touches, making it a truly opulent tropical retreat. Designed for your utmost comfort, spacious interiors also invite you to relax, unwind, and indulge in graceful living.

Address: 23/3 Moo 1, Vises Road, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130.

The Nai Harn, once and still a gem amongst Phuket’s luxurious beachfront hotels, proudly sits upon a verdant hillside overlooking the enchanting Nai Harn Beach. Here, you can awaken to mesmerising vistas every morning, as well as delight in stylish rooms, some with expansive balconies adorned with breathtaking sea views.

Embrace exceptional indulgence at the hotel’s elegant rooftop bar. It features an array of loungers, bean bags, and cushions for ultimate relaxation, all against the backdrop of spectacular sea views. Additionally, for a little extra pampering, treat yourself to a sublime spa experience that rivals any on the island.

Your private sanctuary at The Nai Harn blends cutting-edge technology with designer amenities. Thus, inviting you to unwind in generously-sized accommodations that open onto your very own terrace overlooking the sea.

Bright and contemporary dining options at the hotel offer a feast for the senses. Prepare to savour freshly prepared cuisines and embrace the captivating seaside atmosphere. In addition, every indulgent detail—beachside butler services, luxury transport, and private terrace barbecues—has been meticulously crafted for your utmost enjoyment at this iconic beachfront haven.

