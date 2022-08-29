Crime
Famous Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ flees Thailand over 2 billion baht Forex scam accusations
A famous Thai YouTuber named ‘Nutty’ is nowhere to be found after she was accused of scamming victims of over 2 billion baht in a Forex scam. Nattamon “Nutty” Khongchak is believed to have defrauded over 6,000 victims.
In a ‘Pinky‘ type fraud case, another Thai influencer has used their Internet fame to encourage fans to invest in a scam. On YouTube, 29 year old Nutty claimed to be a successful Forex trader and encouraged her 800,000 YouTube followers to invest in Forex.
According to fraud lawyer Phaisal Ruangrit, one “investor” deposited 18 million baht directly into Nutty’s bank account.
Five months ago, Nutty invited her followers to deposit money into her account, promising 25% returns for three-month contracts, 30% returns for six-month contracts, and 35% on 12 month contracts – promising to pay returns every month.
In April, customers began complaining that they hadn’t yet seen any returns on their “investments.” In May, Nutty posted on Instagram to say she made a “big mistake” in trading and lost all the money. However, she did say she would pay people back.
In June, Nutty said herself that she was being sued in two separate cases. She added that if she was imprisoned, she wouldn’t be able to pay people back at all.
On Sunday, the popular Thai Facebook page ‘Drama Addict’ claimed they had received information that Nutty had fled to Malaysia.
One of her victims said is offering a reward of 1 million baht to anyone who can provide information that would lead to her arrest. Sanook reports that the victim has raised the reward up to 2 million baht for any whistleblower who can help catch Nutty.
Natty graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts from Rangsit University and became famous online for doing dance covers of popular Korean songs.
The maximum prison sentence for fraud in Thailand is 20 years.
