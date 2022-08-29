Connect with us

Crime

Famous Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ flees Thailand over 2 billion baht Forex scam accusations

Published

 on 

A famous Thai YouTuber named ‘Nutty’ is nowhere to be found after she was accused of scamming victims of over 2 billion baht in a Forex scam. Nattamon “Nutty” Khongchak is believed to have defrauded over 6,000 victims.

In a ‘Pinky‘ type fraud case, another Thai influencer has used their Internet fame to encourage fans to invest in a scam. On YouTube, 29 year old Nutty claimed to be a successful Forex trader and encouraged her 800,000 YouTube followers to invest in Forex.

According to fraud lawyer Phaisal Ruangrit, one “investor” deposited 18 million baht directly into Nutty’s bank account.

Five months ago, Nutty invited her followers to deposit money into her account, promising 25% returns for three-month contracts, 30% returns for six-month contracts, and 35% on 12 month contracts – promising to pay returns every month.

In April, customers began complaining that they hadn’t yet seen any returns on their “investments.” In May, Nutty posted on Instagram to say she made a “big mistake” in trading and lost all the money. However, she did say she would pay people back.

In June, Nutty said herself that she was being sued in two separate cases. She added that if she was imprisoned, she wouldn’t be able to pay people back at all.

On Sunday, the popular Thai Facebook page ‘Drama Addict’ claimed they had received information that Nutty had fled to Malaysia.

One of her victims said is offering a reward of 1 million baht to anyone who can provide information that would lead to her arrest. Sanook reports that the victim has raised the reward up to 2 million baht for any whistleblower who can help catch Nutty.

Natty graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts from Rangsit University and became famous online for doing dance covers of popular Korean songs.

The maximum prison sentence for fraud in Thailand is 20 years.

SOURCE: Sanook, TNN

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
kalyan
2022-08-29 17:21
ponzy schemes like this are around the world, where people want to make a quick money, you will find such fraud people. should be available in the near by country you will come to know in few weeks !
Ramanathan.P
2022-08-29 17:51
One this is very clear for sure......she has made good use of her communication degree....  

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime24 mins ago

UPDATE: Actress’ rape complaint could expose political corruption in Thailand
Thailand56 mins ago

Thai actor’s plan to swim from Thailand to Laos for charity
Travel1 hour ago

Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
Sponsored8 hours ago

British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Travel1 hour ago

Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
Travel1 hour ago

Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
Crime1 hour ago

Famous Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ flees Thailand over 2 billion baht Forex scam accusations
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Things To Do1 hour ago

Best places to take your friends when they visit Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

DDC declares no tomato flu outbreak in Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Fallen scaffolding kills 3 year old in northern Thailand
Economy2 hours ago

SCB-Bitkub deal fizzles as young investors lose big on crypto
Thailand3 hours ago

Locals angry after public road shut for private party in S Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Groups of 8 or more dining in Hong Kong required to Covid test
Chiang Mai4 hours ago

Monopoly: Chiang Mai Edition being planned for next year
Crime4 hours ago

Police find 40,000 meth pills in abandoned car in S Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Royal Caribbean offers cruises to Thailand & other Asian locations in 2023
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending