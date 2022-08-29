Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022

For those who want to have a delightful, tropical vacation, Phuket is an excellent destination. The island is a popular destination for tourists because of its breathtaking natural beauty, golden beaches, exciting nightlife, delectable cuisine, and intriguing culture. A perfect trip requires the perfect place to stay, but Phuket is well-known as one of the most expensive places to visit in Thailand, so can you travel to the island on a budget? Thankfully, although Phuket has transformed into a pricey destination, it’s still dotted with excellent budget hostels.

Here are 3 of the top hostels in Phuket for a wonderful, budget-friendly holiday.

Pricing: Start from 199 Baht per night.

Address: 259 Thalang Rd, Tambon Talat Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

Baan Baan Hostel is a home-away-from-home with amazing staff, a cosy atmosphere, and inclusive vibes that any traveller will love. Thanks to its location in the heart of Phuket’s Old Town, you’ll be surrounded by fun attractions and historic buildings to keep you entertained.

A wide range of rooms is available, including private ensuite rooms with double beds and dormitory rooms with bunk beds. You’re free to use the communal kitchen during your stay here, and free snacks and drinks are available. Moreover, there are stylish indoor and outdoor spaces around the hostel where you can relax and meet fellow travellers. It’s truly one of the best hostels in Phuket.

Pricing: Start from 1,050 Baht per night.

Address: 19 Phang-Nga Rd., Talad Yai, Phuket Town, Phuket 83000.

The Memory at On On is the oldest hotel in Phuket, dating back to 1927. It appeared in the 2000 movie, The Beach, as a run-down budget Bangkok hostel. Today, the hostel has been beautifully restored. Its interior has been renovated to create cute boutique private rooms and dorms. Also, its Sino-Portuguese facade now looks more elegant than ever. The rooms are all nicely decorated and feature modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay.

Conveniently located in Old Phuket Town, there are numerous attractions within walking distance. The Phuket Trickeye Museum and Phuket Sunday Night Market are all within a 10-minute walk. Moreover, the Shire of the Serene Light and Phuket Centre Tour are close by as well.

Pricing: Start from 756 Baht per night.

Address: 156/44 Phang Nga Road, Phuket Town, Phuket 83000.

Eco Hostel Phuket is a stylish hostel located near the Old Town area, opposite the old Phuket bus station. The area around the hostel might not be very attractive, but you can walk to the Old Town streets and nearby markets easily. Additionally, if you want to catch the ferry to Phi Phi Island, this hostel can be a great base as it’s only a 10-minute drive away from Rassada Pier.

The hostel is set within a 4-storey shophouse, with female dorms, mixed dorms, and private 3-bedrooms. It also has a café on the ground floor, which is a nice place to enjoy some coffee or meet like-minded travellers. Every part of the hostel is spotless, and it has a welcoming, cosy vibe.

Pricing: Start from 286 Baht per night.

Address: 27/11 Kade Kwan Road, Kata, Phuket 83100.

Boasting lovely, fairy-lit gardens, street-art graffiti, and comfortable capsule-style bunks, Sleepy Station is an exciting, affordable hostel. It’s located just a 10-minute walk away from the stunning Kata Beach, while Patong is only a 15-minute drive away. While the hostel is close enough to Phuket’s nightlife spot, it’s still idyllic enough to let you have a peaceful stay. You can enjoy some excellent cocktails in the hostel’s bar. In addition, the hostel also offers Jenga, darts, a PlayStation, and more in its common area.

The capsule-style bunk beds come with privacy curtains, lockers, and plugs, allowing you to enjoy privacy and security at an affordable price. The rooms and beds are all clean and comfy, so you can relax and rest well after a long day of exploring Phuket.

Pricing: Start from 315 Baht per night

Address: 69/140-142 Moo3, Bangtao Beach, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

For a real bang for your buck, the ChillHub Hostel should be your top choice in Phuket. With an industrial-style interior, the hotel promises budget accommodation with style. Located in Bang Tao, you can easily walk to the beach and numerous famous attractions.

They offer mixed and female-only dormitory rooms. The clean and comfortable bunk beds come with curtains for privacy, and plenty of lockers are provided to keep your things safe. As a bonus, there’s an outdoor swimming pool where you can take a dip and escape the heat. The spacious communal area is also a great place to meet like-minded people over the free delicious breakfast.

Without a doubt, Phuket is brimming with excellent cheap hostels. There will always be a hostel to suit your needs and budget, whether you want to party and meet other travelers or you just need a place to rest after exploring the island.

