Wyndham to manage new condo at Layan Beach Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Wyndham to manage new condo at Layan Beach Phuket
by Bill Barnett
A new Wyndham managed condominium hotel is rising in the Layan Beach area of Phuket.
Named the Laya Resort Phuket, the first phase of the project is 300 units of studio and one-bedroom configuration. The new development will be situated about 400 metres from Layan Beach.
Pricing starts from 150,000 baht a square metre and a 15 year guaranteed return promoted with the first 5 years at 7% per annum. The project is a joint venture between the Chinese group Delsk and Nusasiri.
“Laya Resort neighbors to international branded luxury resorts, golf clubs, luxury lifestyle shopping hubs, as well as international grade cuisines. This is where a curated lifestyle meets nature.”
Completion of Phase 1 is expected in first quarter of 2021. A second phase of the project is currently under planning which will reportedly be larger than the first.
Find more property for sale and rent across Thailand at Thaiger Property, powered by FazWaz.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket.
Environment
90% untreated water flowing into Bang Tao canal
90% of business operators and locals are releasing wastewater into the filthy Bang Tao canal.
Cherng Talay Tambol Administrative Organisation President Maann Samran says, “There are some hotels, restaurants and locals still releasing wastewater into Bang Tao Canal where it is flowing into the sea.”
“Only 10% of them have connected their wastewater pipe into the wastewater treatment plants.”
“Today we will use sand to block the Bang Tao Canal so the water will not flow into the sea. Waste water in the canal will be pumped and removed for treatment.”
“This is not the right way to do it but in urgent situations we have to do this first.”
Phuket’s Governor gave an urgent order to solve the problem of wastewater flowing into Bang Tao Beach after the issue went viral in social media.
Read more about the post that moved the Governor to action HERE.
Environment
Booking in advance, standardised tours, limited numbers – Maya Bay’s tourism future
“Both Thon and DNP executives emphasised that mass tourism would not be allowed again at Maya Bay.”
by Pratch Rujivcanarom
After an official inspection of the rehabilitation efforts at Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley, local marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat posted in his Facebook that the mission to restore the ecosystems of Maya Bay was going to plan and the two-year environmental restoration of Maya Bay had entered the third and final phase.
“We have now nearly reached the goal to revive Maya Bay’s pristine nature. The DNP is finalising the tourism management plan, calculating the appropriate number of visitors in order to prevent over-tourism, and also setting out measures to ensure the fragile ecosystems of the bay will be protected from the impacts of tourism,” Thon said.
He said that after the DNP closed Maya Bay to visitors for 10 months, the first phase of environmental restoration mission had allowed nature to heal the devastated ecosystems damaged by prolonged intensive tourism activities. The master plan to reform tourism management at Maya Bay was drawn up in the second phase; in the third and final phase, the DNP will have to implement the plans.
“The first and foremost issue is to determine and implement the visitor quota for Maya Bay,” he said.
“From now on, tourists will have to book their seats in advance for limited standardised day tours to Maya Bay. Individual visitors will not be allowed to visit the bay on their own; each tour to the bay will have no more than 300 people per trip and each trip will be of 60 minutes duration around Maya Bay.”
Both Thon and DNP executives emphasised that mass tourism would not be allowed again at Maya Bay.
“We would like to restore the pristine nature of Maya Bay from the scars of mass tourism and preserve it as a prominent marine animal sanctuary rather than continue to exploit its beautiful nature with unsustainable tourism.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
The Thaiger roars into an online-only future
The Thaiger is the bearer of sad news today as we announce the closure of our provincial Phuket FM radio station. Bad news for the island’s dedicated listeners but good news for The Thaiger.
The station will play its final song over Phuket’s airwaves on June 30, 2019.
In announcing the wrapping up of The Thaiger 102.75 FM, company CEO Tim Newton said it sounded like sad news but was actually an important step in the maturing of brand ‘Thaiger’.
“I know it sounds crazy to turn off the island’s most popular FM station but it’s smart business; we can’t be emotional about it.”
“Whilst The Thaiger 102.75 FM was our launch product the company has swiftly evolved into a more contemporary and profitable online business. We neither owned the frequency or the transmitter so it was never realistically a business we could grow to sell one day.”
“As our website traffic has grown dramatically, the profit-shift has been equally profound. Online is the only media future and we need to continue our investment in the brave new world.”
The Thaiger 102.75 FM first went to air on October 1, 2016. The young company then went on to purchase the digital assets from Phuket Gazette and evolved to become a national online portal with business partner, Singapore-based, DBV.
“Phuket is still where The Thaiger is based and the island is an important part of the Thai economy – we will remain the leader in the island’s local news delivery, in English and Thai languages. But having a Phuket-only radio station just didn’t fit into our national and regional future.”
There’s also been a big shift in the island’s tourist and expat demographics as the numbers of native English speakers continue to dwindle.
“This is just another sign of the island’s growth and maturity, we can’t be complacent to the changes. Tour operators, international schools, hotels and small businesses are adapting to the change – so are we,” said Tim.
Tim Newton started doing radio in 1983 in Melbourne and has been rarely off the radio ever since.
“I love radio, I’ve done just about everything in that side of the industry but, like newspapers, magazines and CDs, FM radio too must step aside to the tsunami of online growth. ”
Breakfast DJ Garry Holden has been the station’s ‘wake up’ man for over a year.
“I have loved being part of the Thaiger family and to be able to wake up Phuket every morning has been something I really love doing. The listeners have been fantastic and I know they’ll be waking up with Garry somewhere else, sometime soon.”
Tim says that Garry stepped up to the plate at an important time for the young radio station.
“Of course we were happy to have Garry on the team. He has been an island favourite a lot longer than I have lived on Phuket. Garry will always be considered a part of our extended Thaiger family.”
Tim says the hardest thing about turning off the popular station is letting down the legion of active listeners.
“We feel really bad about leaving the loyal listeners in the lurch but they have Spotify, iTunes, their own playlists, thousands of online stations and countless local FM stations to choose from – they won’t be lonely.”
“The whole Thaiger radio team did an amazing job – we started with nothing but an idea, with 24 hours a day to fill. That the company has grown into such a large media portal, beyond its provincial radio station roots, is exciting. But now we have to stumble forward, not look backwards.”
The Thaiger 102.75 FM will continue to broadcast its full services up to the final day on June 30, including the island’s only seven-day-a-week local news service.
“We must acknowledge the people that were a part of Thaiger Radio in Phuket for the past two and a half years – Garry, Gerry, Dave, Christine, Donna, Tom, Jay, Al, Darren, Hayden, Sue, Max, Ivan, our dear friends at Feature Story News, our syndication partners and fantastic sponsors that made it all possible.”
