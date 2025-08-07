Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door

A Thai woman is seeking accountability from the owner of a condominium after a glass door unexpectedly shattered while being opened, severing a tendon in her mother’s finger.

The daughter shared CCTV footage of the incident on the Facebook page Jmoi V+ to seek justice for her mother. The video shows the victim opening the glass door, which then suddenly shattered. The woman appeared shocked and stood frozen, still holding the door handle.

Two condominium staff members then came to her aid and carefully removed the handle from her hand. She was seen avoiding any movement of her injured hand.

The daughter told the page that they had not yet received any compensation or reimbursement for medical expenses from the condominium’s owner. She also mentioned that the owner’s wife is a well-known actress and expressed hope that the couple would approach her and her mother to aid with compensation.

Several netizens raised questions about the issue of compensation after the same CCTV footage was found to have been posted by an insurance agent who claimed to have assisted the victim. In the agent’s post, it was stated that insurance had covered the full cost of treatment, which amounted to approximately 240,000 baht.

The daughter later clarified that her mother required additional treatment, including wound cleaning and physical therapy, which were not covered under the insurance policy.

As of now, neither the condominium owner nor his wife has come forward to clarify the situation.

Many netizens also questioned what could have caused the glass door to break so suddenly. Jessada Denduangboripant, a science communicator and lecturer at the Department of Biology, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, addressed the matter publicly.

Jessada explained that the door was made of tempered glass, which typically shatters into small pieces resembling corn kernels, making it a safer option for doors and windows in residential buildings.

However, he noted that spontaneous glass breakage can occur with tempered glass due to various factors, such as minor damage during installation, a tight frame, internal imperfections in the glass, or exposure to heat and wind.

Jessada added that applying a safety film over the glass could help reduce danger if the glass were to shatter, as the film helps the glass break into less sharp fragments.