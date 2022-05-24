Connect with us

Breathtaking sea view condos in Pattaya with starting prices under 200,000 USD

Cita Catellya

Andromeda Condominium. Photo via FazWaz
One of the best things about Pattaya is its incredible condos with breathtaking ocean views. Imagine coming home from a long day to a spectacular view of the sea stretching out before your eyes – sounds like a dream! If you’ve been thinking about buying a condo with a gorgeous sea view, check out these absolutely stunning condos in Pattaya.

The best sea view condos in Pattaya

Note that prices are estimates at the time of writing and are subject to change.

1. Resort-like lifestyle surrounded by ocean

Price for sale: 160,000 USD (5,500,000 THB) to 955,000 USD (32,900,000 THB)

Price for rent: 726 USD (25,000 THB) to 2,903 USD (100,000 THB) per month

Click here to see more pictures

Breathtaking sea view condos in Pattaya with starting prices under 200,000 USD | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Thaiger Property Powered by FAZWAZ

At 54-story, Northpoint is one of the tallest condo towers in Pattaya. Thus, it offers an unmatched sea view of Pattaya beach. Pictured here is a 3-bedroom unit currently on sale for 522,000 USD. It’s a great choice for families who want to live like they’re in a five-star hotel. It features everything you need for a luxurious seaside lifestyle, from floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors to spacious rooms and a sizable balcony with a seating area. If the ocean view from the unit isn’t enough for you, a full range of facilities and services are available for you to enjoy. These include a garden, tennis courts, an area for parties, and an incredible swimming pool featuring a slider with stunning ocean views.

2. Luxury in a modern style to meet superiority needs

Price for sale: 186,000 USD (6,410,000 THB) to 763,000 USD (26,284,000 THB)

Click here to see more pictures

Breathtaking sea view condos in Pattaya with starting prices under 200,000 USD | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Thaiger Property Powered by FAZWAZ

Elysium Residences is a luxury condo in the Pratumnak Hill area of Pattaya. The private condominium project has 75 units across 18 floors, each unit boasting opulent design and modern decor. The units also come with huge windows in every room, so they feel more spacious and airy. Plus, the windows allow you to enjoy beautiful ocean views from almost every room within the condo. Some units on the top floor are equipped with spacious private balconies with a Jacuzzi and seating area. Watch the sunset from the comfort of the Jacuzzi or eat your breakfast from the balcony – you’re gonna feel like you’re living in paradise! Additionally, the condominium project has a swimming pool, gym, sauna, residents lounge, gaming room, and a range of personalised services for its residents.

3. Enjoy a beautiful panoramic view from Jomtien Beach to Na Jomtien Beach

Price for sale: 148,000 USD (5,100,000 THB) to 521,000 USD (20,600,000 THB)

Price for rent: 290 USD (10,000 THB) to 2,172 USD (75,000 THB) per month

Click here to see more pictures

Breathtaking sea view condos in Pattaya with starting prices under 200,000 USD | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Thaiger Property Powered by FAZWAZ

Situated on the main road on Jomtien Beach, Cetus Beachfront Pattaya offers glorious views of the ocean. Imagine waking up to the view of the sparkling blue water from your bedroom and then enjoying the ocean breeze as you sip your morning coffee on the balcony. Plus, each unit comes with a luxurious design and features a range of modern furniture to give its residents the ultimate relaxation and privacy. The Cetus Beachfront tower also boasts top-class facilities, such as a gym, garden, sauna, and two swimming pools – one on the beachfront and the other on the rooftop. Every day will feel like a holiday!

4. Condo offers 270-degree breathtaking sea and endless sky view

Price for sale: 127,000 USD (4,375,000 THB) to 575,000 USD (19,800,000 THB)

Click here to see more pictures

Breathtaking sea view condos in Pattaya with starting prices under 200,000 USD | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Thaiger Property Powered by FAZWAz

Do you want to enjoy a true tropical beach lifestyle? If yes, then Andromeda Condominium is the perfect place to live for you. The condo is decorated in a modern tropical style and offers spectacular ocean views. The units feature balconies where you can rejuvenate and relax to the sound of crashing waves and breathe in the sea’s fresh scent. You can also enjoy a wide range of top-quality facilities in the building, such as an infinity-edge swimming pool, gym, library, pool spa, playroom, gardens, Jacuzzi, hydrotherapy, saunas, and steam rooms. Privacy is a key element of this condominium project. Hence, each floor only consists of a maximum of 4 units (from the 26th floor upwards).

5. Pratumnak beach right outside your door

Price for sale: 49,200 USD (1,696,310 THB) to 524,000 USD (18,047,700 THB)

Price for rent: 435 USD (15,000 THB) to 1,451 USD (50,000 THB) per month

Click here to see more pictures

Breathtaking sea view condos in Pattaya with starting prices under 200,000 USD | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Thaiger Property Powered by Fazwaz

Everything is exceptional at Sands Condominium. Step inside the building, and you’ll instantly experience comfort and luxury. The whole building is well-designed. Each unit has a modern interior with all-white furnishings and contemporary-style decoration. You can admire the stunning blue ocean from your bedroom, living room, or the comfy seating area on the balcony. Besides the spacious units, Sands Condominium also offers exclusive facilities to help you relax and rejuvenate. You can swim in the pool, stay active in the gym, relax in the sauna, relieve stress in the Jacuzzi, or sample mouthwatering food in the on-site restaurants. Moreover, the building is only 150 metres away from tranquil Pratumnak Beach, so you can easily walk every time you want to take a dip in the ocean.

These five condos are what dream homes are made up of! If you need more info and advice or want to browse more amazing condos with sea views in Pattaya, be sure to visit Thaiger Property.

For more condo recommendations, check out our article on the top 5 condos in Bangkok with river view!

 

    Pinetree
    Cita Catellya

    Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

    Trending