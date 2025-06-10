Live smart in Phuket: Discover Arise Vibe’s stylish living in a growing neighbourhood

Si Suthon is the new up-and-coming neighbourhood in Phuket, and Arise Vibe is your chance to get in early

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya1 week agoLast Updated: Monday, June 9, 2025
1,142 4 minutes read
Live smart in Phuket: Discover Arise Vibe’s stylish living in a growing neighbourhood
Swimming Pool area of Arise Vibe. Image via Ornsirin

Si Suthon, part of Thalang district, was long overshadowed by its more famous coastal neighbours. Now, however, it has become one of Phuket’s most promising real estate zones.

Located between the airport, Bang Tao Beach, and Phuket Town, Si Suthon offers a blend of convenience, accessibility, and quiet charm. It’s also where you’ll find Arise Vibe, a new residential project that combines lifestyle-focused living with investor-friendly prices.

Project overview Arise Vibe
Price range From 2.4 million Baht
Price per sqm 94,000 to 102,000 Baht
Location Si Sunthon, Thailand, Phuket
Unit types Studio, 1BR, 1BR Plus, 2BR Plus
No. of units 411 units across 3 low-rise buildings
Construction status Under construction
Delivery date Q2 2026

Arise Vibe is a next-gen condo, developed by a trusted name

The exterior of Arise Vibe, a condo for sale in Phuket
The exterior of Arise Vibe. Image via Ornsirin

Arise Vibe is the latest project from Northhome Co., Ltd., under the umbrella of Ornsirin PLC, a Chiang Mai-based developer with a strong reputation for on-time delivery and sustainable design. With more than 30 completed projects across Chiang Mai and Northern Thailand, all delivered with strong customer satisfaction, Ornsirin brings experience, financial stability, and trust to their first Phuket venture.

That credibility matters in a market where prices continue to climb. Phuket’s west coast hotspots like Cherng Talay now command upwards of 150,000 Baht per sqm. On the other hand, Arise Vibe offers a far more accessible range of 94,000 to 102,000 Baht per sqm. Prices start at 2.4 million Baht, placing it comfortably below the area average and far beneath the sky-high figures seen in beachfront condos where a studio might fetch over 10 million.

But trusted credentials and competitive pricing aside, what makes Arise Vibe a truly smart buy?

Flexible layouts and design that prioritises comfort

Set across three low-rise buildings on 5.5 rai of land, Arise Vibe comprises 411 units in a variety of sizes. Studios start from 25.85 sqm, while larger 2-bedroom plus layouts go up to 91.62 sqm. This range of layouts makes Arise Vibe appealing to a broad range of residents, from single professionals and digital nomads to couples, young families, and retirees.

As a plus, its flexibility also comes with beauty. Designed by A49 Architectural Firm, the interior of this Phuket condo leans toward modern elegance, with soft neutral tones, large windows, and private balconies in every unit.

Resort-like facilities for the ultimate Phuket lifestyle

The communal gym at Arise Vibe, a condo for sale in Phuket
The communal gym at Arise Vibe. Image via Ornsirin

Living in Arise Vibe gives you access to Phuket’s largest standalone clubhouse, which is packed with over 30 lifestyle amenities. There’s a salt-water swimming pool (60m, no less), steam and sauna rooms, and a dedicated yoga studio.

Work-life balance is built in, too. The Harmony Hub features co-working zones, a library, and private meeting spaces. For downtime, head to the Vibe Vault bar or the kids’ club, depending on your mood (and age). And with lush greenery throughout the condo, even a walk to the lift feels like a reset.

Other lifestyle conveniences include EV charging points, underground parking, a retail corner, and a shuttle service to nearby hotspots like Bang Tao and Cherng Talay.

Accessibility, now and next

Right now, everything you need is within reach. Arise Vibe’s location in Si Suthon, near The Heroines Monument, gives you easy access to world-class beaches and the airport.

The surrounding neighbourhood also boasts an impressive selection of international schools such as UWC Thailand, British International School, Phuket, and Kajonkiet Thalang School.

Add to that a growing selection of malls (Porto de Phuket, Robinson Lifestyle Thalang) and medical facilities (Bangkok Hospital and Thalang Hospital), and you have a residential hub that offers convenience without the crowds of more commercialised areas.

But what’s coming might be even better. The Phuket Island Light Rail Transit and Phuket Expressway will give Si Sunthon better public transport access. This is a game changer for property values and rental demand.

And while not yet confirmed, a major shopping mall is also being whispered about for the area.

Investment ready, with attractive yields

Condo for sale in Phuket
Arise Vibe. Image via Ornsirin

With Phuket’s evolution into a wellness and remote work hub, demand for quality, mid-priced rentals is surging. Arise Vibe units are Airbnb-ready, complete with full-service support for owners. Therefore, short-term letting is pretty much hassle-free.

That ease of use, paired with strong market fundamentals, translates to a strong return of investment. Projected ROIs range from:

  • 7.89% for 1-Bedroom Plus
  • 7.80% for 1-Bedroom
  • 7.42% for Studios

Long-term rentals are forecast at 500 Baht/sqm/month by 2027, but short-term lets can easily exceed that. Between low upfront costs, high demand, and a ticking infrastructure clock, the numbers speak for themselves.

Your new Phuket home might be closer than you think

Pros Cons
  • Resort-style facilities, such as a 60m pool
  • Clubhouse with 40+ amenities
  • Airbnb-ready with full management
  • Shuttle service to Bang Tao Beach
  • Strong ROI potential
  • Reputable developer with strong track record
  • Large complex with 411 units
  • Off-plan, completion in mid 2026
  • No beachfront access

If you’ve been thinking about buying property in Phuket but don’t want to pay beachfront prices, Arise Vibe might be exactly what you’re looking for.

This new residential project is quietly attracting attention for all the right reasons. The location is strategic, the price point is competitive, the design is beautiful, and the developer has a solid reputation. As for the lifestyle? It’s thoughtful, flexible, and refreshingly grounded in how people actually live on the island today.

Want to explore your options before it’s gone? Download the brochure and see what makes Arise Vibe one of Phuket’s smartest new addresses.

Sponsored

Hot PropertySponsored
Last Updated: Monday, June 9, 2025
1,142 4 minutes read

Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia
