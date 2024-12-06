Thailand destination guide: Cherng Talay, Phuket through the eyes of its residents

Bang Tao Beach. Image by Pierrick Lemaret via iStock

Cherng Talay, now a palm-fringed melting pot for locals, expats, and tourists, was once a well-kept secret, an escape from Patong’s neverending crowds. However, as more and more people settle here, it has quickly become one of the most sought-after areas in Phuket.

The beaches remain relatively quiet compared to the busy shores of Patong or Kata, and it still retains its Thai charm, but the real estate market is booming, with rapid development reshaping the area into a hub of modern living. Plus, the facilities keep growing, with an impressive selection of international schools, world-class medical centres, and upscale entertainment venues.

If you’ve been thinking about relocating to Phuket or even just visiting, read on to get the lowdown on this ever-evolving hotspot known as Cherng Talay.

Where is Cherng Talay?

For many tourists, the name Cherng Talay might not ring a bell. You probably know it better by its popular beach areas like Bang Tao or Surin. Well, those make up the area known as Cherng Talay.

Located on the northwestern coast of Phuket, Cherng Talay is part of the Thalang District. It consists of several neighbourhoods, including Bang Tao, Layan, Surin, Baan Manik, and Bandon. Each has its own vibe, but together, they create a community that feels both exclusive and welcoming.

Cherng Talay is often referred to as the ‘Laguna Area’ due to the prominent Laguna Phuket Complex, which is a famous landmark featuring luxury resorts, a golf course, and exclusive residential properties.

What’s life like in Cherng Talay, and why do people love it?

Those who’ve made the move to Cherng Talay often say that living here feels like they’ve found the best of both worlds. It’s as easy to have a quiet day enjoying nature as it is to take part in the area’s vibrant social scene.

“It’s got all the benefits of, sort of, this island paradise, but it also has that kind of luxury feel,” shares Jason Thelen, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing at Sudara.

Island living at its best

Cherng Talay is home to some of Phuket’s most beautiful beaches, such as Bang Tao Beach, with its six-kilometre stretch of white sand, and Layan Beach, best known for its peaceful atmosphere. Therefore, it has all the perks of island life.

Waking up in the morning for a morning swim in the ocean and ending the day watching the sunset is practically a way of life here. “Living here gives you the opportunity to live a much more outdoor lifestyle,” says Nicolai Bartels, the founder of Bartels.

Luxurious lifestyle with modern amenities

“I’ve lived in Cherng Talay for several years and have seen it grow with great new facilities,” Bill Barnet, Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks, shares his experience.

And it’s true. The area has grown remarkably over the last decade. From five-star hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants to gyms and spas, you name it, Cherng Talay has it.

A day in Cherng Talay might start with a visit to Boat Avenue, where you can grab fresh croissants from a local café and pick up imported groceries at Villa Market. For more shopping, Porto de Phuket offers a modern retail experience with boutique stores, trendy cafes, and lifestyle shops to explore.

The dining options are also incredible, with everything from traditional Thai street food to gourmet international cuisine. Moreover, beach clubs like Nomad Beach Club and Carpe Diem are perfect for winding down your day with a cocktail in hand.

If you’re someone who loves to stay active or are wellness-conscious, you’ll also love Cherng Talay. “There’s a huge wellness community in Phuket now,” says Candice Kiely, co-owner of Delta Fitness. “It’s fantastic to see. I love that it’s such a huge part of everybody’s life now, whether it be gym or, you know, the wellness element.”

The perfect area for families

For families, Cherng Talay is hard to beat. Huge names, such as KIS and HeadStart International School, along with world-class clinics like the BDMS Wellness Clinic, have established themselves here. If you’re in the mood for a family outing, Blue Tree Phuket is the perfect spot with its water park, sports facilities, and restaurants.

Kiely sums up this convenience perfectly: “There’s everything here. International schools, amazing restaurants. It’s 20 minutes to the airport; it’s really convenient.”

There’s something special about the community, too. It’s diverse, with locals, long-term expats, and semi-expats who split their time between here and their home countries. According to Loca Dotti, Managing Director of Homa, Cherng Talay “has created an amazing community of expats and Thais alike.”

Is Cherng Talay a good place to start a business?

Cherng Talay is a land of opportunity for entrepreneurs. Over the past decade, there has been a boom in business activity, especially in wellness, hospitality, and real estate.

Michael Kenner, co-founder of FazWaz Real Estate Group, says the area has undergone “massive developments” and is now “the best place to live in Phuket.” He’s not alone in seeing the potential. Co-working spaces and innovative startups are popping up, and there’s a steady influx of digital nomads who love the area’s blend of productivity and paradise.

That said, running a business here isn’t without its challenges. The competition is fierce, and the cost of operations can be high. Alex Oddy, head chef at Mrs B Bar & Table, candidly shares, “This area is pretty cutthroat. The cost of operating a business here is pretty high, and there’s a lot of opportunity around. There’s a lot of competition.”

Still, for those who can rise to the challenge, the rewards are immense. The community is supportive, the clientele is international and discerning, and the opportunities for growth seem endless.

How is the real estate market in Cherng Talay?

The real estate market in Cherng Talay is thriving. From luxury villas by Botanica Luxury Villas to stylish condominiums, there’s something for every lifestyle. Developers are getting creative as well, introducing theme-based housing focused on wellness and sustainability.

Kenner sees this as a key strength. “There’s such a wide range of housing,” he says. “It’s very, very nice and very, very beautiful.” And with infrastructure improving and demand growing, this is one of the hottest markets on the island.

Attasit Intarachooti, CEO of Botanica Luxury Villas, agrees. “There are plans to build more villas and also plans to build more condominiums. Then there are the mix use [development], like hotels and retail in the future,” he explains.

What does the future hold for Cherng Talay?

As Cherng Talay continues to grow, so does its appeal. With significant infrastructure improvements underway and a wave of new residential and commercial projects, the future looks bright for this area.

Thelen sees this growth as more than just expansion but also a shift towards higher quality, saying, “There’s going to be much more infrastructure here, there’s going to be many more projects, and ultimately the thing that I’m seeing is that the quality of the projects keeps improving.” He believes that Bang Tao, one of Cherng Talay’s famous neighbourhoods, will be a very different place in five years.

Even with its rapid growth, Cherng Talay manages to maintain its charm, and if things are done right, it will continue to do so. For expats like Vladislav Potapenko, co-owner of KEDR Spa & Sauna, Bang Tao has already established itself as the beating heart of Phuket. “Bang Tao is already like the heart of Phuket for me, but it will be way better and more developed in a few years. I’m pretty sure,” he notes.

Should you visit or move to Cherng Talay?

If you’re dreaming of a place where life feels easy yet exciting, Cherng Talay should be on your list. It’s perfect for families, with excellent schools and a safe, friendly atmosphere. For professionals, it offers opportunities to network and grow in a thriving business hub. Simply looking to relax? The beaches, spas, and laid-back vibe make it a paradise like no other.

Barnett said a great slogan for Phuket would be ‘Live Phuket’ because, for him, it’s the best place in the world to live, and that’s why he chose to settle here. Kenner feels the same way. For him, Phuket is the only place he can imagine living, especially with its balance of international business opportunities, quality housing, top-notch restaurants, and a focus on health and wellness.

But don’t just take their word for it. Come and see Cherng Talay for yourself. Stroll along its gorgeous beaches, explore its lively community, and discover why so many people have made this beautiful corner of Phuket their home. You might just find it’s exactly what you’ve been looking for.

Explore a wide range of properties, from luxury villas and condominiums to family-friendly homes, in Cherng Talay with FazWaz.