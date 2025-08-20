Cambodian singer bans his songs inspired by Thai tunes

Cambodian singer Chorn Sovannreach has announced a ban on seven of his own songs, acknowledging they were inspired by Thai tunes. He incorporated Cambodian lyrics into these songs, which have been part of his repertoire for several years.

The seven songs in question are: “មួយខែដប់ថ្ងៃ” (inspired by “Kwan Jai Pee Luang” by Luang Kai), “ជួបដើម្បីបែក” (inspired by “Mae Wa” by Loso), “បងដឹង” (inspired by “Khod Chan Eek Krang” by Touch Na Takuatung), “រឿងនិទានមុនចូលគេង” (inspired by “Rak Nok Wela” by Toh Uthen), “មិនហ៊ានប្រាប់អូនផ្ទាល់មាត់” (inspired by “Non Phee Suea” by Nu Meter), “វេលាទឹកភ្នែក” (inspired by “Nam Noi Pae Fai” by Navin Tar), and “សប្បាយចិត្តទេអូន” (inspired by “Fak Bok Ther” by Ster), reported KhaoSod.

In a statement, Chorn Sovannreach explained, “As these songs were originally based on Thai melodies from several years ago, I have decided not to perform them anymore. Thank you in advance for your understanding.”

In addition, reports indicate that besides Chorn Sovannreach, several other Cambodian artists have also announced that they will no longer perform songs inspired by Thai music or Thai songs that were often covered. Some have even removed the songs from their YouTube channels, reported Thairath.

In similar news, Cambodian workers in Chon Buri are leaving Thailand after receiving threats from their government that they would lose property and citizenship if they failed to return, according to both Thai employers and the workers themselves.

Chitipat Janthong, a 55 year old contractor overseeing a 30 million baht (US$927,930) residence in Tambon Pong, Bang Lamung district, stated that many of his Cambodian staff have returned home despite his efforts to retain them.

Chitipat also voiced concern that the ongoing Thai-Cambodian border tensions are seriously affecting his business, which depends heavily on Cambodian labor due to their reliable work ethic and skilled construction abilities.