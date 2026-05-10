Lisa joins World Cup 2026 opening line-up

Thai singer Lalisa Manobal, known globally as Lisa BLACKPINK, has been officially announced by FIFA as one of the headline performers for the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

FIFA confirmed the line-up yesterday, May 9, saying the opening event in Los Angeles would launch what it described as a historic summer of football across the country, combining sport, music, and culture.

Lisa will perform alongside international artists Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, Rema, and Tyla during the opening celebrations in Los Angeles. FIFA said additional performers would be announced at a later date.

According to FIFA, the performances will help shape the musical identity of the 2026 tournament through large-scale productions reflecting the scale, ambition, and cultural influence of the World Cup.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the ceremony and artist line-up reflected the cultural diversity of the United States and the influence of music in bringing people together during major sporting events.

Thai PBS reported that Lisa is also expected to become the first Thai artist to perform at a FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

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In a separate development, Thai K-pop superstar Lisa Blackpink has been named to the host committee for the Met Gala 2026, one of the world’s most prestigious fashion events.

The announcement was made ahead of the year’s end and confirmed Lisa’s involvement in shaping the direction of next year’s gala as part of the host committee, alongside several international artists and cultural figures.

The co-chairs for Met Gala 2026 include Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, tennis legend Venus Williams, and global musical icon Beyoncé, who returns to the Met Gala after a decade-long absence.