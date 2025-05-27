Fatal collision in Suphan Buri claims two lives

Lives cut short as police probe causes behind deadly collision

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
61 1 minute read
Fatal collision in Suphan Buri claims two lives
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred yesterday, May 26, when a car collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two people.

The incident took place at a U-turn in front of Sam Chuk Temple, on Highway 340 heading towards Suphan Buri, in Sam Chuk district, Suphan Buri province. The Samerkan Rescue Foundation reported the incident, prompting coordination with Sam Chuk Police Station for further investigation.

At the scene, two dead people were found: an 84 year old woman and a 72 year old man. Additionally, a 19 year old woman was injured and promptly transported to Sam Chuk Hospital for treatment.

Nearby, a white Honda sedan with the registration number กบ 2160 from Prachuap Khiri Khan was found crashed into a Honda Dream motorcycle, registration number กนม 324 from Krabi.

Related Articles

Initial investigations by the police involved sending the deceased to the hospital for further examination. Legal proceedings are underway, and arrangements will be made for the families to receive the bodies for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

The Samerkan Rescue Foundation provided the images and information for this report.

Fatal collision in Suphan Buri claims two lives | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a fatal accident took place in Ban Hin Ploeng, Mueang Trat district, Trat province, when a motorcycle collided with a durian-filled pickup truck.

Police Major Boonma Thatong from Mueang Trat Police Station responded to the scene on May 14 at 6.10pm, accompanied by the Sawang Boon Rescue Foundation.

At the location, officers found the pickup truck, driven by a 27 year old man, Teerat, carrying durians. Teerat was unharmed, but the truck’s right front suffered damage, including a broken headlight and a damaged wheel.

Nearby, the motorcyclist was found dead with severe injuries, including broken and mangled limbs, lying beside a rambutan tree. The motorcycle was wrecked, while the victim’s mother and wife were seen mourning at the scene.

Latest Thailand News
27 animals seized, 2 arrested in Bangkok airport wildlife sting Bangkok News

27 animals seized, 2 arrested in Bangkok airport wildlife sting

5 seconds ago
Fatal collision in Suphan Buri claims two lives Road deaths

Fatal collision in Suphan Buri claims two lives

5 minutes ago
3 dead, dog electrocuted in storm-hit garage in Ayutthaya Thailand News

3 dead, dog electrocuted in storm-hit garage in Ayutthaya

10 minutes ago
Pedestrian killed in Pathum Thani accident due to poor lighting Road deaths

Pedestrian killed in Pathum Thani accident due to poor lighting

17 minutes ago
Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation Business News

Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation

21 minutes ago
Search for couple missing in Bang Pakong River after bridge fall Thailand News

Search for couple missing in Bang Pakong River after bridge fall

29 minutes ago
House collapses over 4 construction workers during demolition Thailand News

House collapses over 4 construction workers during demolition

37 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s helmet crackdown kicks off June 1 with hefty fines Thailand News

Thailand’s helmet crackdown kicks off June 1 with hefty fines

42 minutes ago
Tragic electrocution kills two in Nakhon Nayok tractor accident Thailand News

Tragic electrocution kills two in Nakhon Nayok tractor accident

53 minutes ago
Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season Pattaya News

Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season

1 hour ago
Foreign woman arrested for failing to pay bill at Phuket bar Phuket News

Foreign woman arrested for failing to pay bill at Phuket bar

1 hour ago
Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur direct train set to resume later in 2025 Visa Information

Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur direct train set to resume later in 2025

1 hour ago
High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked Thailand News

High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked

1 hour ago
BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop Bangkok News

BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop

2 hours ago
Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students Crime News

Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students

2 hours ago
Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse Thailand News

Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse

2 hours ago
Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting Crime News

Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting

2 hours ago
Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition Phuket Travel

Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition

2 hours ago
Teen gun and firecracker attacks spark Phuket crackdown Phuket News

Teen gun and firecracker attacks spark Phuket crackdown

3 hours ago
Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar Crime News

Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar

3 hours ago
SSO approves 900 baht refund for flood-hit Thai provinces Thailand News

SSO approves 900 baht refund for flood-hit Thai provinces

3 hours ago
Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 500,000 methamphetamine pills Crime News

Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 500,000 methamphetamine pills

3 hours ago
Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention Business News

Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention

3 hours ago
4 year old Thai boy rescued after seen smoking cigarette in viral video Bangkok News

4 year old Thai boy rescued after seen smoking cigarette in viral video

4 hours ago
Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend Crime News

Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend

4 hours ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
61 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Driver in fatal Nonthaburi crash surrenders, vows compensation

Driver in fatal Nonthaburi crash surrenders, vows compensation

1 day ago
Mushroom forager dies after cliff fall in Lampang forest

Mushroom forager dies after cliff fall in Lampang forest

1 day ago
Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers

Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers

2 days ago
Pathum Thani accident claims child’s life, injures six

Pathum Thani accident claims child’s life, injures six

6 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x