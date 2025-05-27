Fatal collision in Suphan Buri claims two lives

A tragic accident occurred yesterday, May 26, when a car collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two people.

The incident took place at a U-turn in front of Sam Chuk Temple, on Highway 340 heading towards Suphan Buri, in Sam Chuk district, Suphan Buri province. The Samerkan Rescue Foundation reported the incident, prompting coordination with Sam Chuk Police Station for further investigation.

At the scene, two dead people were found: an 84 year old woman and a 72 year old man. Additionally, a 19 year old woman was injured and promptly transported to Sam Chuk Hospital for treatment.

Nearby, a white Honda sedan with the registration number กบ 2160 from Prachuap Khiri Khan was found crashed into a Honda Dream motorcycle, registration number กนม 324 from Krabi.

Initial investigations by the police involved sending the deceased to the hospital for further examination. Legal proceedings are underway, and arrangements will be made for the families to receive the bodies for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

The Samerkan Rescue Foundation provided the images and information for this report.

In similar news, a fatal accident took place in Ban Hin Ploeng, Mueang Trat district, Trat province, when a motorcycle collided with a durian-filled pickup truck.

Police Major Boonma Thatong from Mueang Trat Police Station responded to the scene on May 14 at 6.10pm, accompanied by the Sawang Boon Rescue Foundation.

At the location, officers found the pickup truck, driven by a 27 year old man, Teerat, carrying durians. Teerat was unharmed, but the truck’s right front suffered damage, including a broken headlight and a damaged wheel.

Nearby, the motorcyclist was found dead with severe injuries, including broken and mangled limbs, lying beside a rambutan tree. The motorcycle was wrecked, while the victim’s mother and wife were seen mourning at the scene.