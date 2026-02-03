Phuket man falls from pickup while confronting foreign hit-and-run driver

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 3, 2026, 5:03 PM
94 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A Thai Good Samaritan fell from the back of a pickup truck on a road in Phuket while attempting to stop a foreign driver who fled the scene after crashing into three motorcycles.

Footage of the incident was shared on the Newshawk Phuket Facebook page on Sunday, February 2. According to the page, the incident itself occurred the previous night, February 1, at around 11pm on a road near Jungceylon shopping mall in the Patong sub-district of Kathu district, Phuket.

The video showed a Thai man in a white T-shirt standing on the rear of a black pickup truck, apparently trying to force the driver to stop. The driver, who was reported to be a foreign national, ignored the man’s attempts and continued driving.

As the pickup moved away, the Good Samaritan jumped from the back of the vehicle and fell onto the road. Despite the fall, he quickly stood up and ran after the pickup. He attempted to open the vehicle’s door but was unsuccessful, and the driver managed to speed away from the scene.

Later, Channel 8 reported that the man had tried to stop the pickup because the driver had allegedly crashed into three motorcycles before fleeing.

Foreign pickup driver at large after hit-and-run in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

According to Newshawk Phuket, one motorcyclist was injured in the crash, though no further details about the victim’s condition was released.

The footage triggered strong reactions online, with many Thai netizens praising the Good Samaritan’s courage while also expressing concern for his safety. Others criticised the foreign driver’s behaviour and demanded that police and relevant government agencies take the case seriously and ensure the suspect is brought to justice.

The incident also reignited debate over road safety and vehicle rental practices involving foreign tourists in Phuket.

Foreigner hit-and-run Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Speaking to Channel 8, Preechawut Kisin, managing director of Patong Bay Hill Resort, said authorities and private operators must work together to better regulate vehicle rental services.

Preechawut stressed that foreign tourists should be required to hold a valid international driving licence before being allowed to rent cars or motorcycles in Thailand. He said stricter enforcement by both officials and business operators would help reduce road accidents and protect both residents and visitors.

Police later told Channel 8 that they were reviewing CCTV footage from the area in an effort to identify and locate the foreign pickup driver.

Officers urged witnesses or anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward as the search continues.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.