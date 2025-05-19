Elderly woman fatally hit by car while crossing road in Samut Songkhram

Elderly woman fatally hit by car while crossing road in Samut Songkhram
Photo of the accident scene | Photo via KhaoSod

This morning, May 19, an elderly woman was fatally hit by a car while crossing the road to buy groceries in Samut Songkhram province. The woman previously received warnings from family members, who urged her to rely on them instead of purchasing groceries by herself.

Today, Police Lieutenant Chanathip Ongkluab, deputy inspector at Mueang Samut Songkhram Police Station, responded to a report of a fatal accident. The incident took place on the inbound Samut Songkhram-Bang Phae Road, in Mueang district, Samut Songkhram province. Emergency services from the Supparacheni Samut Songkhram Foundation were present at the scene.

The deceased was identified as 78 year old Laksana. Her body was found in the right lane of the road, with a broken lower right leg, a swollen right side of the head, and a three-centimetre cut on her right eyebrow.

Nearby, a green Isuzu pickup truck was parked, its right front hood dented. The driver, 53 year old Pradit, was waiting to provide a statement to the police.

Vehicle in the accident | Photo via KhaoSod

Initial investigations revealed that the deceased, originally from Prachinburi province, was living with her son. She had been crossing the road to visit a convenience store when the pickup truck, driven by Pradit, collided with her, with the impact resulting in her death.

Investigators suspect that Laksana, despite her family’s warnings to refrain from going out and to request assistance for errands, preferred to walk to the local convenience store, likely out of boredom. Her age may have contributed to slower movement, potentially leading to the accident.

The body has been sent to the forensic department at Ratchaburi Hospital for an autopsy. Meanwhile, Pradit will be summoned for a detailed interview, and further investigations with witnesses will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, reported KhaoSod.

