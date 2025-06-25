Speeding car crashes into Bangkok home, killing one

Driver loses control sending chaos through suburban street

June 25, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In the early hours of this morning, a tragic car accident occurred when a vehicle lost control and crashed into a residential house near the entrance of Soi Seri Thai 16 in Khlong Kum, Bueng Kum, Bangkok. The incident, reported at 5.30am, today, June 25, was attended by Bueng Kum police and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

Upon arrival, the responders discovered a red two-door Toyota car with Bangkok registration in a severely damaged state, having ploughed through a two-storey wooden house.

One man was found deceased at the scene; his body had been thrown from the vehicle, landing with his head submerged in a drainage ditch. Another man, severely injured, was trapped inside the wreckage. Emergency personnel extracted him and transported him to the hospital for treatment.

Initial investigations suggest the car was travelling at high speed, which led to the driver losing control and crashing into the house. Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and waiting to interview the house owner and the injured person to determine the cause of the accident, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, in the early hours of June 10, a 28 year old woman was involved in a car crash shortly after leaving Pattaya’s Walking Street. Her white Toyota Altis collided with construction materials, PVC pipes and wooden scaffolding, causing extensive damage.

The accident happened around 3.30am in a construction zone at Runway Market on Pattaya Second Road, located in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Police Sub-Lieutenant Saijai Kamjulla of the Mueang Pattaya Police Station arrived at the scene, where the car’s front end was found badly wrecked and construction debris was strewn across the road.

Upon examination, Phon appeared to be intoxicated. She admitted to travelling from Rayong to Pattaya for leisure. After spending time on Walking Street, she retrieved her vehicle to return home but lost control and ended up crashing.

