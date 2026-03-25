Laotian man kills and dismembers girlfriend in Bangkok

A Laotian man denied killing and dismembering his Laotian girlfriend after her body parts were discovered in Nonthaburi province yesterday, March 24. He claimed the woman committed suicide.

Officers from Pak Kret Police Station were alerted at about 8pm yesterday after human remains were found in a water supply canal. Police said a woman’s head was placed inside a black rubbish bag and wrapped in a towel before being abandoned in the water.

Further searches led to discoveries of more body parts in rubbish bags. Police found another bag about 50 metres away, a third bag around 10 metres from the first location, and another bag in a deserted alley nearby.

The victim was identified as a 20 year old Laotian national, known only as Am. Police said she lived in a room in the Tung Song Hong area of Bangkok with his boyfriend, 26 year old Tom, who was the main suspect.

Investigators suspect Am was killed and dismembered at the accommodation before the remains were left in the Pak Kret area. Police tracked Tom to Nong Khai province and arrested him as he attempted to leave Thailand for Laos. He was transferred to Tung Song Hong Police Station for questioning and legal proceedings.

Tom denied killing his girlfriend but admitted they had argued intensely over jealousy. He told investigators that Am worked as a party entertainer at an entertainment venue in Pattaya, which made him jealous.

According to Tom, he went to Pattaya and forced her to return with him to their accommodation in Bangkok. He claimed that during an argument, she committed suicide by stabbing herself. He then dismembered her body, placed the remains into eight rubbish bags, and left the bags in Nonthaburi.

Tom said he went to work the next morning before arranging an escape, travelling by plane to Udon Thani province and then continuing to Nong Khai using an app-based motorcycle taxi. He was arrested at the Nong Khai Immigration Office.

Some of Tom’s statements contradicted information provided by the victim’s brother, Date. Date told police Am and Tom had been in a relationship for about three years, and both worked at the same hospital, where Am was a food vendor, and Tom worked as a chef.

Date said he believed Tom murdered his sister. He also alleged Am had been abused by Tom on multiple occasions in the past, saying Tom was very jealous.