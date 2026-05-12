Foreign man remains at large after injuring Phuket teenager in hit-and-run

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 12, 2026, 10:34 AM
543 1 minute read
Foreign man remains at large after injuring Phuket teenager in hit-and-run | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Thai mother is seeking public assistance in identifying a foreign motorcyclist after her teenage son was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Phuket on May 10.

The crash occurred at around 2.30pm in Rawai subdistrict. According to the mother, who shared details on her Facebook account, Rainbow Sarnrach, a foreign man riding a motorcycle with two passengers, suddenly changed lanes and collided with her son’s vehicle.

The impact caused the teenager to lose control and crash at the scene, resulting in serious injuries. Images later shared on the Phuket Times Facebook page showed the victim suffered injuries to his left leg, right knee, and both arms. His red Honda Wave motorcycle also sustained damage, particularly on the left side.

Following the collision, the foreign rider reportedly fled the scene and ran a red light in an attempt to avoid responsibility. The group was reportedly seen heading towards Promthep Cape.

Foreigner wanted for hit-and-run that leaves teen in serious injuries
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The boy’s mother stated that she reported the hit-and-run to police and obtained CCTV footage on her own. She claimed that despite clear visibility of the motorcycle’s registration plate, there had been no progress in the case, and her complaint had not been acted upon.

Frustrated by the lack of response, she turned to social media to seek information from the public and to pressure for action against the suspect. The condition of the teenager has not been officially updated beyond the injuries shown in shared images.

Foreign motorcyclist wanted for hit-and-run in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

As of the latest report, police have not publicly identified the foreign rider or provided updates on the investigation.

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In a similar case in February, a foreign pickup driver fled after colliding with three motorcycles in Patong district. A Thai bystander attempted to stop the vehicle by jumping onto its rear, but fell after the driver sped away. The man did not suffer serious injuries.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 12, 2026, 10:34 AM
543 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.