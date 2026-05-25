Brit arrested for hit-and-run in Koh Pha Ngan, victim in coma

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 25, 2026, 10:55 AM
217 1 minute read
Brit arrested for hit-and-run in Koh Pha Ngan, victim in coma | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

Police arrested a British motorcyclist for a hit-and-run incident on Koh Pha Ngan on Saturday, May 23, that left a Thai doctor in a coma.

Colleagues of the injured doctor, Theerasuk “Ton” Kawamatawong, contacted several media outlets seeking justice after the crash, which occurred at about 8.40pm on a road behind the Koh Pha Ngan District Office.

CCTV footage shared online showed Ton walking along the left side of the road before being struck from behind by a motorcycle.

The footage indicated the road was poorly lit, with illumination coming mainly from a nearby residence. Streetlights in the area appeared not to be operating at the time.

According to reports, the rider was a foreign national who left the scene immediately after the collision. Witnesses and passing motorists later assisted the injured doctor and transported him to the hospital.

Foreign motorcyclist hits Thai doctor and escape
Photo via Facebook/ Intirarat Wongtawan

Thai media outlets reported that Ton remains in a coma at Bangkok Hospital Samui after suffering severe injuries, including bleeding in the brainstem and significant brain swelling, despite undergoing surgery.

The case attracted widespread attention on social media before Koh Pha Ngan Police Station officers arrested the foreign suspect, later identified as a British man named Wilcock Duncan, yesterday, May 24.

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Duncan was arrested while on a tour boat off the coast of the island. He also tested positive for cocaine and was found riding a motorcycle without a licence.

According to the report on MGR Online, Duncan was found operating a business on Koh Pha Ngan, and officers are now investigating the legality of his business. The legal charges would be concluded after the investigation ends.

Foreign man arrested for hit-and-run on Koh Pha Ngan
Photo via Matichon

According to Ton’s colleagues, the doctor regularly travelled to Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan to carry out volunteer medical work. He used his free time to assist local communities while also enjoying the island’s natural surroundings and lifestyle.

In another recent case involving a foreign motorcyclist, a Thai teenager was seriously injured in Phuket on May 10 after a foreign rider changed lanes suddenly and collided with the teenager’s motorcycle.

The rider reportedly fled the scene and was later seen on CCTV running a red light while escaping. Thai media have not reported any arrest in that case.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 25, 2026, 10:55 AM
217 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.