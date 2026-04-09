Three missing Mayuree Naree crew members confirmed dead

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 9, 2026, 9:18 AM
169 1 minute read
Three missing Mayuree Naree crew members confirmed dead | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from MFA

Three crew members of the Mayuree Naree vessel have been confirmed dead following an attack by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, Thailand’s foreign minister said yesterday, April 8.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow stated that rescue teams from Iran and Oman were able to enter the ship and confirmed the deaths of the three crew members. The ministry extended condolences to the victims’ families.

Sihasak said he is scheduled to visit Oman from April 15 to 16 at the invitation of Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi. The visit aims to thank Oman for coordinating assistance for the Mayuree Naree crew after the incident in the Strait of Hormuz.

A total of 20 crew members from the vessel had previously returned safely to Thailand.

Three missing Mayuree Naree crew members confirmed dead | News by Thaiger

Sihasak added that the visit will also follow up on discussions between Iran and Oman regarding joint management of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The focus will reportedly be on safety and maintaining freedom of navigation.

According to the minister, a ceasefire between the United States and Iran over the past two weeks could allow vessels stranded in the area to resume transit. One Thai vessel, a Bangchak oil tanker, has already passed through the strait.

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Nine additional Thai vessels are currently awaiting clearance to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Of these, five are fertiliser carriers. Thailand has requested Oman to coordinate with Iran to allow the ships to transit during the ceasefire period.

Thai cargo attacked near Strait of Hormuz
Photo via Matichon

In an earlier development, Thailand reached a Strait of Hormuz oil deal with Iran to allow Thai oil tankers to transit the waterway safely, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said as the government adjusts its response to energy market volatility.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had accelerated talks with relevant countries on trade and maritime transport, and that negotiations with Iran had now succeeded.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 9, 2026, 9:18 AM
169 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.