Chinese weapon suspect Mingchen remains on ventilator at Pattaya hospital

Doctors treating Chinese weapon suspect Mingchen Sun in Pattaya suspected that his deteriorating condition was caused by a medication overdose after discovering a blue liquid substance in his stomach.

Police arrested the 31 year old Chinese man Mingchen after officers discovered a cache of military-grade weapons at his luxury residence in Chon Buri. The discovery was made after police found a firearm inside his vehicle following an accident in Sattahip district.

Further inquiries allegedly linked several Thai nationals and officials to the weapons operation. Two military personnel and multiple police officers were suspected of involvement in supplying or supporting the stockpile.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the origin of the weapons and the purpose behind the collection. During questioning, Mingchen claimed he intended to use them to commit suicide, although Thai investigators were not convinced by the explanation.

The case took another turn on May 11 when Mingchen was transferred from detention to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital after experiencing seizures and severe exhaustion. Police told reporters the Chinese suspect had refused food for more than four days while consuming only water before his condition worsened.

Medical staff conducted blood tests, CT scans, and lung X-rays to determine the cause of his symptoms. Doctors later found blue liquid inside his stomach and began investigating the possibility of an overdose involving prescribed medication.

Medical staff inserted a nasal tube to flush the suspect’s digestive system and remove the substance. Doctors also administered an antidote, after which Mingchen reportedly began showing signs of movement and improved responsiveness.

Despite the improvement, hospital staff said he still requires the assistance of a ventilator and continues receiving nutrition through a nasal feeding tube.

According to ThaiRath, hospital officials said no narcotics or intoxicating substances were initially detected in his system. The hospital also conducted tests for benzodiazepines and insecticides, and the results are expected either on Friday or sometime next week.