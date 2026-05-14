Chinese weapon suspect Mingchen remains on ventilator at Pattaya hospital

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 14, 2026, 10:50 AM
113 1 minute read
Chinese weapon suspect Mingchen remains on ventilator at Pattaya hospital | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

Doctors treating Chinese weapon suspect Mingchen Sun in Pattaya suspected that his deteriorating condition was caused by a medication overdose after discovering a blue liquid substance in his stomach.

Police arrested the 31 year old Chinese man Mingchen after officers discovered a cache of military-grade weapons at his luxury residence in Chon Buri. The discovery was made after police found a firearm inside his vehicle following an accident in Sattahip district.

Further inquiries allegedly linked several Thai nationals and officials to the weapons operation. Two military personnel and multiple police officers were suspected of involvement in supplying or supporting the stockpile.

Chinese weapon suspect remains at hospital after seizure
Photo via Facebook/ บริษัท โสภณ เคเบิ้ล ที.วี.และสื่อสาร พัทยา จำกัด

Authorities are continuing to investigate the origin of the weapons and the purpose behind the collection. During questioning, Mingchen claimed he intended to use them to commit suicide, although Thai investigators were not convinced by the explanation.

The case took another turn on May 11 when Mingchen was transferred from detention to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital after experiencing seizures and severe exhaustion. Police told reporters the Chinese suspect had refused food for more than four days while consuming only water before his condition worsened.

Medical staff conducted blood tests, CT scans, and lung X-rays to determine the cause of his symptoms. Doctors later found blue liquid inside his stomach and began investigating the possibility of an overdose involving prescribed medication.

Chinese weapon suspect Mingchen at Pattaya hospital
Photo via Facebook/ บริษัท โสภณ เคเบิ้ล ที.วี.และสื่อสาร พัทยา จำกัด

Medical staff inserted a nasal tube to flush the suspect’s digestive system and remove the substance. Doctors also administered an antidote, after which Mingchen reportedly began showing signs of movement and improved responsiveness.

Related Articles

Despite the improvement, hospital staff said he still requires the assistance of a ventilator and continues receiving nutrition through a nasal feeding tube.

According to ThaiRath, hospital officials said no narcotics or intoxicating substances were initially detected in his system. The hospital also conducted tests for benzodiazepines and insecticides, and the results are expected either on Friday or sometime next week.

Latest Thailand News
Swedish renter’s unpaid Patong locker exposes five guns, 100 bullets | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish renter’s unpaid Patong locker exposes five guns, 100 bullets

24 minutes ago
Chinese weapon suspect Mingchen remains on ventilator at Pattaya hospital | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese weapon suspect Mingchen remains on ventilator at Pattaya hospital

27 minutes ago
Anutin clarifies &#8216;miscommunication&#8217;, insisting foreign businesses still require permits | Thaiger Business News

Anutin clarifies ‘miscommunication’, insisting foreign businesses still require permits

1 hour ago
Phuket bar owners protest &#8216;benefit-seeking&#8217; state officials | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bar owners protest ‘benefit-seeking’ state officials

1 hour ago
Why Americans keep coming back to Bangkok&#8217;s chaos when they have plenty of their own | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Why Americans keep coming back to Bangkok’s chaos when they have plenty of their own

4 hours ago
Officials say foreigners own only 6% of Koh Pha Ngan following locals&#8217; concerns | Thaiger South Thailand News

Officials say foreigners own only 6% of Koh Pha Ngan following locals’ concerns

17 hours ago
The best drones of 2026 so far and how much you can get them for in Thailand | Thaiger Technology News

The best drones of 2026 so far and how much you can get them for in Thailand

18 hours ago
Thai taxi drivers accused of paying monthly bribes to escape traffic penalties | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai taxi drivers accused of paying monthly bribes to escape traffic penalties

18 hours ago
Thai neighbours seeks help for Burmese girl abused by mother | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai neighbours seeks help for Burmese girl abused by mother

20 hours ago
Thailand eases foreign business red tape in eight sectors to cut regulatory overlap | Thaiger Business News

Thailand eases foreign business red tape in eight sectors to cut regulatory overlap

20 hours ago
Man drugged and robbed of 85,000 baht camera by buyer | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man drugged and robbed of 85,000 baht camera by buyer

21 hours ago
Koh Pha Ngan nominee raids target 32 suspected companies | Thaiger Crime News

Koh Pha Ngan nominee raids target 32 suspected companies

21 hours ago
Singha heir releases voice recording as evidence of sexual abuse by brother | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha heir releases voice recording as evidence of sexual abuse by brother

22 hours ago
Foreign man filmed provoking Thai man before street fight | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man filmed provoking Thai man before street fight

22 hours ago
Chiang Rai man shoots neighbour over noise from livestream videos | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai man shoots neighbour over noise from livestream videos

1 day ago
Saraburi man arrested in 20 million baht hotel booking scam case | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Saraburi man arrested in 20 million baht hotel booking scam case

1 day ago
PM Anutin monitors crackdown on foreign-operated businesses using Thai nominees | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin monitors crackdown on foreign-operated businesses using Thai nominees

1 day ago
Thailand alcohol ban takes effect in eight public areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand alcohol ban takes effect in eight public areas

1 day ago
Bolt strengthens safety measures after Bangkok schoolgirl case | Thaiger Thailand News

Bolt strengthens safety measures after Bangkok schoolgirl case

1 day ago
Thai woman flees detention and abuse by police boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman flees detention and abuse by police boyfriend

1 day ago
Elderly Thai woman confesses to fake robbery after gambling losses | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly Thai woman confesses to fake robbery after gambling losses

2 days ago
Honey collector fatally stung by bees in Maha Sarakham forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Honey collector fatally stung by bees in Maha Sarakham forest

2 days ago
Bear mauls Thai man while collecting food ingredients in Ratchaburi forest | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Bear mauls Thai man while collecting food ingredients in Ratchaburi forest

2 days ago
Chaiyaphum man faces home seizure despite clearing bank debt | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chaiyaphum man faces home seizure despite clearing bank debt

2 days ago
EV charging station fire damages truck at Samut Prakan factory | Thaiger Central Thailand News

EV charging station fire damages truck at Samut Prakan factory

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 14, 2026, 10:50 AM
113 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.