Officials say foreigners own only 6% of Koh Pha Ngan following locals’ concerns

The director of Thailand’s Land Department stated that foreign nationals own only six percent of land on Koh Pha Ngan following growing concerns among residents about increasing foreign influence on the island.

Concerns intensified in recent years as the number of long-stay foreign residents, particularly Israeli nationals, has increased on Koh Pha Ngan. Some locals fear the island could gradually fall under foreign control as overseas investors purchase land and establish businesses that compete with local operators.

Residents also raised concerns about foreigners allegedly operating businesses illegally through Thai nominees. Some locals further accused officials of accepting bribes and providing preferential treatment to foreign investors.

The allegations prompted investigations by the Department of Business Development (DBD) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), which recently expanded crackdowns on nominee-run businesses in major tourist destinations across Thailand.

According to officials, more than 3,000 foreign-linked businesses on Koh Pha Ngan were found to be operating through Thai nominees. Authorities stated they would continue legal action against businesses violating Thai regulations.

Responding to public concern over Koh Pha Ngan foreign land ownership, Land Department director Pornpoj Penpart said investigations into land title documents showed foreigners legally owned only six percent of land on the island.

Pornpoj explained that some properties were held through legal entities linked to 1,832 foreign-operated companies.

Further screening identified 47 companies suspected of using Thai nominees to hold land illegally. Pornpoj stated that legal action was initiated against 12 of those companies this morning, May 13, while investigations into the remaining firms are continuing.

He added that if violations are confirmed, authorities would proceed with strict legal penalties against those involved.

Pornpoj also stressed that the Land Department has introduced tighter inspection measures in key tourism provinces to prevent illegal foreign ownership and exploitation of Thai resources.

He urged the public to rely on verified information and statistical data when discussing the issue in order to avoid creating unnecessary panic within local communities.