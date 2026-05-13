Officials say foreigners own only 6% of Koh Pha Ngan following locals’ concerns

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 13, 2026, 5:58 PM
50 1 minute read
Officials say foreigners own only 6% of Koh Pha Ngan following locals’ concerns | Thaiger
Photo by bloodua via Getty Images

The director of Thailand’s Land Department stated that foreign nationals own only six percent of land on Koh Pha Ngan following growing concerns among residents about increasing foreign influence on the island.

Concerns intensified in recent years as the number of long-stay foreign residents, particularly Israeli nationals, has increased on Koh Pha Ngan. Some locals fear the island could gradually fall under foreign control as overseas investors purchase land and establish businesses that compete with local operators.

Residents also raised concerns about foreigners allegedly operating businesses illegally through Thai nominees. Some locals further accused officials of accepting bribes and providing preferential treatment to foreign investors.

The allegations prompted investigations by the Department of Business Development (DBD) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), which recently expanded crackdowns on nominee-run businesses in major tourist destinations across Thailand.

Koh Pha Ngan land ownership
Photo via Matichon

According to officials, more than 3,000 foreign-linked businesses on Koh Pha Ngan were found to be operating through Thai nominees. Authorities stated they would continue legal action against businesses violating Thai regulations.

Responding to public concern over Koh Pha Ngan foreign land ownership, Land Department director Pornpoj Penpart said investigations into land title documents showed foreigners legally owned only six percent of land on the island.

Pornpoj explained that some properties were held through legal entities linked to 1,832 foreign-operated companies.

Related Articles
Foreigners on Koh Pha Ngan
Photo via Matichon

Further screening identified 47 companies suspected of using Thai nominees to hold land illegally. Pornpoj stated that legal action was initiated against 12 of those companies this morning, May 13, while investigations into the remaining firms are continuing.

He added that if violations are confirmed, authorities would proceed with strict legal penalties against those involved.

Pornpoj also stressed that the Land Department has introduced tighter inspection measures in key tourism provinces to prevent illegal foreign ownership and exploitation of Thai resources.

He urged the public to rely on verified information and statistical data when discussing the issue in order to avoid creating unnecessary panic within local communities.

Latest Thailand News
Officials say foreigners own only 6% of Koh Pha Ngan following locals&#8217; concerns | Thaiger South Thailand News

Officials say foreigners own only 6% of Koh Pha Ngan following locals’ concerns

15 seconds ago
The best drones of 2026 so far and how much you can get them for in Thailand | Thaiger Technology News

The best drones of 2026 so far and how much you can get them for in Thailand

14 minutes ago
Thai taxi drivers accused of paying monthly bribes to escape traffic penalties | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai taxi drivers accused of paying monthly bribes to escape traffic penalties

1 hour ago
Thai neighbours seeks help for Burmese girl abused by mother | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai neighbours seeks help for Burmese girl abused by mother

2 hours ago
Thailand eases foreign business red tape in eight sectors to cut regulatory overlap | Thaiger Business News

Thailand eases foreign business red tape in eight sectors to cut regulatory overlap

3 hours ago
Man drugged and robbed of 85,000 baht camera by buyer | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man drugged and robbed of 85,000 baht camera by buyer

3 hours ago
Koh Pha Ngan nominee raids target 32 suspected companies | Thaiger Crime News

Koh Pha Ngan nominee raids target 32 suspected companies

4 hours ago
Singha heir releases voice recording as evidence of sexual abuse by brother | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha heir releases voice recording as evidence of sexual abuse by brother

4 hours ago
Foreign man filmed provoking Thai man before street fight | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man filmed provoking Thai man before street fight

5 hours ago
Chiang Rai man shoots neighbour over noise from livestream videos | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai man shoots neighbour over noise from livestream videos

7 hours ago
Saraburi man arrested in 20 million baht hotel booking scam case | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Saraburi man arrested in 20 million baht hotel booking scam case

7 hours ago
PM Anutin monitors crackdown on foreign-operated businesses using Thai nominees | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin monitors crackdown on foreign-operated businesses using Thai nominees

7 hours ago
Thailand alcohol ban takes effect in eight public areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand alcohol ban takes effect in eight public areas

8 hours ago
Bolt strengthens safety measures after Bangkok schoolgirl case | Thaiger Thailand News

Bolt strengthens safety measures after Bangkok schoolgirl case

8 hours ago
Thai woman flees detention and abuse by police boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman flees detention and abuse by police boyfriend

9 hours ago
Elderly Thai woman confesses to fake robbery after gambling losses | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly Thai woman confesses to fake robbery after gambling losses

1 day ago
Honey collector fatally stung by bees in Maha Sarakham forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Honey collector fatally stung by bees in Maha Sarakham forest

1 day ago
Bear mauls Thai man while collecting food ingredients in Ratchaburi forest | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Bear mauls Thai man while collecting food ingredients in Ratchaburi forest

1 day ago
Chaiyaphum man faces home seizure despite clearing bank debt | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chaiyaphum man faces home seizure despite clearing bank debt

1 day ago
EV charging station fire damages truck at Samut Prakan factory | Thaiger Central Thailand News

EV charging station fire damages truck at Samut Prakan factory

1 day ago
Krabi official registers marriage for drug suspect before arrest | Thaiger Crime News

Krabi official registers marriage for drug suspect before arrest

1 day ago
3 Chinese men held for turning Pattaya house into Pod K production | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Chinese men held for turning Pattaya house into Pod K production

1 day ago
iOS 26.5 is out and it finally lets iPhone and Android users message each other securely | Thaiger Technology News

iOS 26.5 is out and it finally lets iPhone and Android users message each other securely

1 day ago
Indian tourists accused of ganging up on Thai man in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian tourists accused of ganging up on Thai man in Phuket

1 day ago
Foreign man remains at large after injuring Phuket teenager in hit-and-run | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man remains at large after injuring Phuket teenager in hit-and-run

1 day ago
South Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 13, 2026, 5:58 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.