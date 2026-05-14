Phuket bar owners protest ‘benefit-seeking’ state officials

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 14, 2026, 9:47 AM
170 1 minute read
Phuket bar owners protest ‘benefit-seeking’ state officials | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from DailyNews

Operators and staff from Bangla Road entertainment venues in Patong Beach, Kathu district, Phuket, gathered for a protest yesterday, May 13, to oppose alleged extortion and “benefit-seeking” by state officials, while calling for faster action on business licensing issues.

The gathering took place near the Bangla police box at the entrance of Bangla Road in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district, Phuket. It was led by Weerawit Khrueasombat, president of the Patong Entertainment Association.

Several operators and staff held signs with messages calling for help from Prime Minister Anutin. They held signs accusing money-hungry officials of harming Phuket residents and opposing the extortion of Patong entertainment workers.

Phuket entertainment venue operators gathered in Patong to protest alleged extortion and delays in renewing business licences.
Photo via DailyNews

During the gathering, the prime minister was in Phuket to follow up on efforts to address encroachment on public land at Freedom Beach, near Patong. Participants had hoped his convoy would pass the protest site on its return route, but it used another road.

Weerawit later said operators wanted the government to speed up business licence applications after entertainment venues were allowed to open until 4am.

He said many venues still faced problems renewing licences, despite already submitting applications and paying fees.

DailyNews reported that some nightlife venues had waited more than one year for approval but were later inspected by officials, with some facing legal action, which operators viewed as unfair.

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Phuket entertainment venue operators gathered in Patong to protest alleged extortion and delays in renewing business licences.
Photo via DailyNews

Weerawit also raised concerns about businesses outside zoning areas, including Soi Nanai.

The area had been a business and entertainment district for more than 20 to 30 years, but operators could not obtain licences under existing regulations because the area was not inside the designated zoning area.

Ordering all venues in those areas to close, he said, would seriously affect Patong’s economy.

Weerawit ended by saying that the operators were not directly accusing any specific official, but wanted the government to explain the situation and communicate with business owners, rather than relying only on searches or closure orders.

Phuket entertainment venue operators gathered in Patong to protest alleged extortion and delays in renewing business licences.
Photo via DailyNews

Similarly, nearly 100 bar owners and staff gathered at Patong Bay Hill Resort in Phuket to protest the extension of alcohol sales to midnight. The group said entertainment zones in Phuket and Pattaya should be allowed to operate until 4am.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 14, 2026, 9:47 AM
170 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.