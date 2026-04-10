Rider filmed hitting Indian tourist on the head in Pattaya

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 10, 2026, 10:43 AM
124 1 minute read
Rider filmed hitting Indian tourist on the head in Pattaya | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

A video showing a motorcycle taxi rider hitting an Indian tourist on the head in Pattaya drew heavy criticism online early today, April 10. The incident was reportedly linked to the tourist walking in the road and not moving aside for traffic.

In the footage posted by แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง, the rider, who was carrying a passenger, appears to reach out and slap the tourist on the head as they pass.

Siam Chon News reported that reporters who visited Soi Phettrakul on Pattaya Nuea Road in Bang Lamung found the area busy at night, with many Thai and foreign tourists present. Traffic in the area was also reported to be heavy during those hours.

The clip also showed the passenger filming the incident and laughing, while the rider appeared pleased with his actions.

A rider in Pattaya drew criticism after a video showed him hitting an Indian tourist on the head while driving past on a busy road.
Photo via แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

A 66 year old motorcycle taxi rider in the area, identified only as Uan, claimed that some tourists, especially Indians, often walk in the middle of the road without regard for safety.

He said that even when drivers sound their horns or give warning signals, some do not move because they believe vehicles will stop for them, increasing the risk of accidents.

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Despite questions over the tourist’s road safety behaviour, some netizens criticised the rider for using violence.

One said the rider could have handled the situation by speaking politely. Another questioned why anyone would hit another person, saying differences in religion, skin colour or language did not justify violating another person’s dignity.

Similarly, a 52 year old Indian tourist was assaulted in Pattaya and taken to the hospital after an incident near the entrance to Walking Street. Police were told the case stemmed from a dispute over payment for alleged escort services.

A witness told police that a group of transgender women chased and attacked the tourist after he allegedly failed to pay the full agreed-upon amount.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 10, 2026, 10:43 AM
124 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.