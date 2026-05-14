Swedish renter’s unpaid Patong locker exposes five guns, 100 bullets

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 14, 2026, 10:53 AM
205 1 minute read
Swedish renter’s unpaid Patong locker exposes five guns, 100 bullets | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from DailyNews

Staff at a monthly rental storage company in Patong, Phuket, discovered five firearms and 100 rounds of ammunition on May 12 inside a locker rented by a Swedish man who had failed to pay rent for more than 120 days.

The discovery was reported after Patong Police Station received a report from representatives of Mespace Self Storage Patong, located inside Jungceylon shopping centre in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district.

Police are reviewing five guns and 100 bullets found in a Patong locker rented by a Swedish customer who was behind on payments.
Photo via DailyNews

Police from Patong Police Station were called to inspect locker No. 2184 on the second floor after firearms and ammunition were found inside.

Kirakorn Chiawchan, an authorised representative of the company, said the locker had been rented under the name Elmi Ahmed Mohamed, a Swedish national.

Khaosod reported that the Swedish renter had failed to pay rental fees for more than 120 days and could no longer be contacted.

Police are reviewing five guns and 100 bullets found in a Patong locker rented by a Swedish customer who was behind on payments.
Photo via DailyNews

Kirakorn said the company opened the locker in line with company procedures to inspect the property stored inside. Staff then found five firearms and 9mm ammunition, which are prohibited items under the company’s storage rules, and immediately notified police.

Investigators and officers from the Patong Police Station investigation unit later inspected the locker and found four Glock 9mm pistols and one CZ pistol. They also found two boxes of 9mm ammunition containing 50 rounds each, totalling 100 rounds.

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Police are reviewing five guns and 100 bullets found in a Patong locker rented by a Swedish customer who was behind on payments.
Photo via Khaosod

All items were seized for further examination. Initial checks found the firearms were registered, but police said investigators still needed to determine whether the weapons were legally possessed before proceeding with further legal action.

At the time of reporting, the Swedish renter had not yet been located, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Similarly, a New Zealand expat has been arrested in Phuket for possessing several weapons, including 11 explosives. The man was also found to have 19 guns and ammunition in his house in the Kathu district.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 14, 2026, 10:53 AM
205 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.