Bangkok simulator wins UK aviation seal of approval

Bangkok just scored a major lift-off in global aviation training: Acron Aviation’s state-of-the-art Airbus simulator has won the UK regulator’s seal of approval.

Acron Aviation announced that its Airbus A320 Full Flight Simulator (FFS) at the Bangkok Training Centre (BTC) has been officially certified by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The approval, confirmed this week, marks a milestone for the training hub and reinforces its position as one of Asia-Pacific’s premier pilot training facilities.

Inspectors from the UK CAA praised the BTC team for its professionalism, operational readiness and adherence to high technical standards during the certification process. The approval means the centre can now deliver UK CAA-compliant training programmes, meeting the growing international demand for certified flight training.

David Coward, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Training Services at Acron Aviation, welcomed the approval as a breakthrough for the region.

“The addition of this approval by the UK CAA marks a significant achievement for our Bangkok Training Centre and underscores our dedication to providing world-class training solutions across a broad range of regulatory jurisdictions.”

“Complementing the other approvals we hold at Bangkok, it enables us to better serve our airline partners across multiple regions and provides peace of mind that we operate to the highest levels of safety and technical excellence.”

The certification allows BTC to expand its capacity to train pilots for airlines operating under UK aviation regulations, while also strengthening partnerships with carriers in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Acron Aviation has long been recognised for delivering customised training programmes tailored to airlines and training organisations worldwide. Its full flight simulators are designed to create realistic and immersive scenarios, from standard cockpit procedures to emergency manoeuvres, ensuring that pilots are fully prepared for real-world challenges, reported AFM.

With global aviation demand rebounding after the pandemic, industry experts say certified training centres like BTC are critical in meeting the shortage of qualified pilots. For Acron Aviation, the UK CAA’s endorsement adds another layer of credibility to its growing network.

“This achievement reflects not just our technical excellence, but our commitment to safety and innovation in aviation training.”