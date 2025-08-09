Thai court weighs foreign pilot hiring dispute

Thai airlines are not currently hiring foreign pilots for domestic routes, but that could change next year depending on a key court ruling.

In March, the Thai Pilots Association filed legal action against the Ministry of Labour, seeking a temporary injunction to halt the use of foreign pilots on domestic services. The case stems from last year’s high tourism season, when VietJet Thailand operated Bangkok–Phuket flights under a wet lease with foreign pilots.

This was made possible by a December Cabinet decision temporarily lifting restrictions on foreign pilots, based on a Ministry of Labour proposal.

At a recent hearing, the Administrative Court asked the ministry to clarify its position. Representatives from VietJet Thailand and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) also attended.

VietJet Thailand defended its wet lease arrangement as part of government policy to boost tourism and cut airfares. The CAAT confirmed that the paperwork for the lease was complete, while the Ministry of Labour maintained that the policy was legally authorised.

Thai Pilots Association President Teerawat Angkasakulkiat said wet lease agreements have been used in Thailand since 2008. He warned that the cabinet resolution does not specify a clear timeframe, allowing leases of about six months with possible extensions.

“Unless the court rules in our favour, the resolution leaves open the possibility for any airline to use foreign pilots for domestic routes again during the next High Season.”

Teerawat also voiced concern that pilots could be removed from the restricted jobs list, impacting local competitiveness. With airlines planning new routes, he hopes to see more job opportunities for Thai pilots, noting that hiring has stagnated due to limited fleet growth, reported Bangkok Post.

He urged the CAAT to create a fairer employment system, publish pilot employment data, and ban “pay-to-fly” schemes, where pilots pay for jobs. He suggested Thailand adopt global practices, such as offering scholarships to attract top talent to the aviation industry.