Southern Thailand’s Phi Phi boardwalk faces repair delays

Frustrated locals and business owners on Phi Phi Don in Krabi say officials are dragging their feet over repairs to the island’s main boardwalk, more than a year after storms tore it apart.

The boardwalk, a vital route linking Ton Sai Bay pier with the island, was wrecked by fierce winds and waves in July last year. Since then, tourists have been forced to navigate broken, uneven planks, leading to complaints about safety risks and damage to the island’s image.

Officials at the Ao Nang Subdistrict Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) insist work is under way, but stressed that responsibility lies with the Krabi Provincial Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning (DPT Krabi).

DPT Krabi chief Chaiwat Opaspimontham confirmed that repairs are being carried out in phases as part of a coastal protection project.

Chaiwat said that 6.41 million from the 2024 fiscal budget has been allocated to repair a 44-metre stretch in front of Koh Phi Phi Hospital.

“For fiscal year 2025, an additional 9.8 million baht will cover a further 70 metres. The full project is expected to be completed by 2027, though work may be accelerated if more funding is secured by 2026.”

Officials admitted the damage has affected patient transfers, boat traffic and tourism, but stressed the project must balance engineering, safety, and long-term protection of Ao Nang Bay.

Since the storm struck on July 28 last year, more than 1.79 million tourists have visited Phi Phi Don, according to Ao Nang OrBorTor. Many were greeted by the sight of the damaged walkway.

To address public concerns, DPT Krabi held three rounds of hearings with fishermen, hotel operators, longtail boat drivers and local residents. The meetings led to agreement on constructing a 529-metre reinforced gabion breakwater with stronger foundations, concrete beams, boat moorings, benches and improved promenade features, reported The Phuket News.

Ao Nang OrBorTor chief Pankam Kittithorakul said no formal complaints have been filed since work began.

“Locals are already aware of the project. We will coordinate with provincial agencies to improve landscaping once repairs are complete, or during construction if possible, while minimising impacts on the public.”