Tipsy trouble: Bangkok man arrested for fake shooting report

A Bangkok man is facing legal trouble after drunkenly phoning in a bogus shooting report that sent emergency teams scrambling to a non-existent crime scene.

The bizarre incident began late on Wednesday, August 27, when a call was placed to the 191 emergency hotline claiming that a woman had opened fire outside a clinic in Sai Mai district, injuring multiple people. Officers from Sai Mai Police Station rushed to the scene, fully equipped to handle what they believed was a serious mass shooting.

Instead, they found only a confused and intoxicated 23 year old man, later identified as Apinantanarak, known to locals by his nickname “Note.” Police confirmed he had made the false report while drunk.

Apinantanarak was arrested yesterday, August 29, near the same clinic at the entrance of Koh Kaew Villa Village, Soi 2, in the Khlong Thanon subdistrict. The arrest was led by Police Colonel Nathatchapong Kiram, superintendent of Sai Mai Police Station, with support from his team.

When confronted, the young man allegedly admitted to making the fake call. Witnesses said he was intoxicated and verbally abusive towards officers at the scene, prompting concerns for public safety.

Investigators verified the phone number used for the prank call and confirmed it was registered to Apinantanarak. A search of the area also proved there was no trace of any shooting, victims, or evidence of gunfire.

Police stressed that false reports waste valuable resources and can delay officers from responding to genuine emergencies.

“Making fake emergency calls is not only irresponsible but also dangerous.”

Apinantanarak has now been charged with making false statements to police and causing a public disturbance. He has been taken into custody at Sai Mai Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Local officials said the case should serve as a warning to others who might consider abusing emergency hotlines. They emphasised that prank calls carry serious consequences under Thai law, including possible jail time and fines.