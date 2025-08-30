Surin father pleads for return of son taken for deportation

Police removed 13 year old from school over documents, placing him in local shelter

August 30, 2025
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A devastated father in Surin has pleaded for the return of his Cambodian wife and 13 year old son after immigration police removed the boy from school and placed him in a shelter for deportation.

The incident unfolded yesterday, August 29, in Bua Chet district when officers arrived at the school and escorted the boy away, citing a lack of legal documentation. The teenager and his mother are now being held at a children’s shelter in Surin province.

The boy’s father, 67 year old Sirichok, tearfully appealed for his family to be reunited, insisting that he is willing to undergo DNA testing to prove his paternity.

“I am confident he is my son.”

Sirichok said that the family has never been a burden to the community and has committed no crimes. Sirichok said he only wishes for his son to be allowed to return home and continue his education.

Neighbours have rallied behind the family, describing the boy as a well-loved member of the community. Phai, a neighbour, said the child spoke only Khmer when he first arrived but quickly adapted and became like any other local child. She said she hopes he can remain in Surin to finish his studies.

Another resident, Yoi, noted that the boy has been living in the area since he was five or six years old, praising him as polite, fluent in Khmer, and good-natured. She urged immigration officials to allow him to return to his father.

Neighbour Xaew added that the parents have always worked hard in various jobs and never caused problems for anyone. He, too, remembered the boy growing up in the community from a young age.

Teachers and community leaders have also spoken out, pushing for the boy’s right to education under Thai law. The school’s head confirmed that he is officially recognised as a student and stressed that, under international conventions, the child’s rights must be respected, reported KhaoSod.

The case has now drawn attention to Thailand’s immigration policies and the rights of children born into cross-border families, as the Surin community bands together in hopes of reuniting the boy with his father.

