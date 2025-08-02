Phuket sand fence project launched to combat coastal erosion

Project promises to stabilise shoreline while addressing wastewater and erosion issues in Sirinat National Park

A stunning move to preserve Phuket’s natural beauty is underway, with a major investment to combat coastal erosion.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on has launched an ambitious project to combat the relentless coastal erosion threatening Phuket’s shores.

Sirinat National Park has been tasked with the implementation of sand fences at Sai Kaew Beach in the Maikhao subdistrict of Thalang. The aim is to halt sand loss, stabilise the coastline, and preserve the island’s natural environment for future generations.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP) has allocated a significant budget of 4.79 million baht for the fiscal year 2025 to fund the installation of over 1,000 metres of sand fencing.

This long-awaited project is being divided into two phases to ensure maximum effectiveness in protecting the most at-risk areas of the beach, which has been facing severe erosion issues for years.

But the project doesn’t stop there. Sirinat National Park is also focusing on other key environmental challenges, particularly wastewater management and erosion control within its boundaries.

With an additional 2.6 million baht earmarked for this year, the park will tackle drainage problems and conduct dredging in the Klong Nai Yang area. These actions are aimed at improving water flow, reducing contamination, and enhancing the overall environmental quality of the region.

Sirinat National Park Chief Sirivat Suebsaai emphasised that these projects are designed with long-term environmental protection in mind. The focus is on restoring natural areas to their original state, which will have lasting benefits for Phuket’s ecosystems, tourism, and the quality of life for locals, reported KhaoSod.

The combined efforts to address both erosion and wastewater issues highlight the commitment to sustainability and the preservation of Phuket’s pristine landscapes.

As these projects roll out in the coming year, they promise to not only protect the island’s shores but also contribute to the broader goal of eco-tourism and environmental conservation.

