Narathiwat bomb attack hits police vehicle, two officers injured

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 31, 2026, 4:54 PM
135 1 minute read
Narathiwat bomb attack hits police vehicle, two officers injured | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A Narathiwat bomb attack hit a police vehicle in Rangae district today, March 31, seriously injuring two officers as they returned from investigating a theft case, police said.

The explosion targeted an investigation team from Rangae Police Station near Mo Ku We Bridge on the Dusongyo–Bongo road in Bongor subdistrict, Rangae district, Narathiwat province. The attackers were not identified.

Police said the team included investigation officers and the duty officer from Rangae Police Station, who had travelled to Bongor subdistrict to inspect a theft scene.

A bomb attack in Narathiwat targeted a Rangae Police Station vehicle, seriously injuring two officers as they returned from a theft case.
Photo via Amarin TV

As the vehicle reached the bridge area, suspects believed to have been waiting nearby detonated an explosive device hidden beside the road. The blast forced the police car off the roadway and caused damage to the vehicle.

Two officers were reported seriously injured, identified as Police Sergeant Major Samsuri Yako and Police Sergeant Major Nopporn Thitphut. Both were taken to Rangae Hospital for treatment.

Police initially closed the route to allow a detailed inspection of the scene, reported Khaosod.

A bomb attack in Narathiwat targeted a Rangae Police Station vehicle, seriously injuring two officers as they returned from a theft case.
Photo via Naewna

Similarly, a car bomb exploded at a security checkpoint in Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district, injuring a defence volunteer and triggering a brief gun battle. The attack unfolded at around 8.15pm in Sala Mai subdistrict, where local volunteers were manning a regular security post.

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According to police reports, the explosion occurred moments after a black Toyota Yaris slammed into a pile of sandbags set up at the roadside checkpoint.

The impact was followed by a powerful blast, believed to have come from an improvised device hidden inside the vehicle.

Shortly after the crash, two suspects were spotted fleeing the scene on a motorcycle. Security personnel opened fire as the suspects disappeared into the darkness, but there were no reported casualties from the exchange. One defence volunteer suffered minor injuries, including hearing loss from the force of the explosion.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 31, 2026, 4:54 PM
135 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.