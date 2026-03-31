Mentally ill and starving girl snatches cash from victim at Buriram ATM

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 31, 2026, 5:24 PM
51 1 minute read
Mentally ill and starving girl snatches cash from victim at Buriram ATM | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้

A Thai woman forgave a thief who snatched 1,800 baht from her at an ATM in Buriram province, after finding the girl suffered from mental illness and was living in poverty.

The 49 year old victim, identified as Yuad, called officers from Prakhonchai Police Station to investigate theft at an ATM outside a bank in Prakhonchai district after the incident. Police said they arrived to find the suspect, named Nuch, standing next to Yuad while gripping the cash tightly.

Yoad told officers she rode her motorcycle to the ATM to withdraw money and did not realise Nuch had been watching her from behind during the transaction. She said that after she took the money from the machine, Nuch approached and grabbed it.

Thai woman forgives starving thief
Photo via Facebook/ เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้

She said she tried to pull the banknotes back but was unable to. Nuch’s mother also attempted to persuade her daughter to return the cash, but she refused, prompting Yuad to call police.

Officers took Yuad, Nuch and Nuch’s mother to the police station. Police said Nuch continued to hold the cash tightly until they arrived at the station and repeated requests for her to return it were unsuccessful.

Police said a scuffle broke out when officers and the victim tried to remove the cash from the teenager’s hands. The money was eventually recovered, but some banknotes were torn during the attempt.

mentally ill and staving girl snatches cash
Photo via Facebook/ เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้

Nuch’s mother told police her daughter had been receiving treatment and medication for mental illness. She said hot weather and hunger may have triggered symptoms, adding that they had been on their way to a temple to ask monks for food and drinks before the incident.

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After hearing the family’s explanation, Yuad said she would not take legal action against the mentally ill suspect, adding that she felt sorry for the teenager and had already received her money back.

Police said Nuch was taken to hospital for a medical examination to confirm her mental condition. If the results confirm a mental illness, police said she would be released without charge.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 31, 2026, 5:24 PM
51 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.