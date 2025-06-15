Bomb explosion in Narathiwat kills ranger, injures five

An explosion in the Si Sakhon district of Narathiwat province resulted in the death of a 27 year old paramilitary ranger, Amru Sama-ae, and injuries to five others.

The incident occurred at 8.50pm yesterday, June 14, when unidentified people detonated a bomb targeting the 4916 paramilitary ranger patrol (mobile unit) at the Sri Banphot subdistrict’s bridge area.

The fatality was confirmed as Amru Sama-ae, while the injured were promptly transported to Si Sakhon Hospital and later transferred to Narathiwat Rajanagarindra Hospital for further treatment. The injured include:

Angsakon Suksaman, a 23 year old, sustained injuries from shrapnel on the arm but remained conscious. Nuntawat Rongrak, a 28 year old, experienced ear ringing and chest tightness yet was alert. Insee Toman, a 40 year old, also suffered ear ringing and chest discomfort but was conscious, reported KhaoSod.

Abdulroman Jijai, a 36 year old, received shrapnel wounds to the eyebrow, neck, and left arm, though remained conscious. Lastly, Sarawut Lianseng, a 35 year old, reported ear ringing and chest tightness yet was aware.

In similar news, a powerful roadside bomb exploded in Narathiwat, narrowly missing a vehicle carrying territorial defence volunteers in what police believe was an insurgent attack. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The explosion occurred at 1.59pm on March 11 along the Sungai Kolok–Sungai Padi road near a U-turn in Ban Bango Humo, Mueang subdistrict, Sungai Padi district. Police Colonel Mataha Muna of Sungai Padi Police Station confirmed the incident, which prompted an immediate response from military units.

Armoured vehicles secured the area as heavy rain hindered initial efforts. Officers found a large crater, 2 metres wide and 1 metre deep, highlighting the force of the blast. Due to poor weather, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from Border Patrol Police 447 postponed a detailed investigation until the following day.