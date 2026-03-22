Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 22, 2026, 10:46 AM
111 1 minute read
Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from อุทยานแห่งชาติหาดนพรัตน์ธารา-หมู่เกาะพีพี

A longtail boat capsized at sea on the route between Ko Poda and Ao Nam Mao Pier in Krabi yesterday afternoon, March 21, prompting Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park officials to dispatch staff to assist tourists.

The national park said it was notified at about 3.29pm that a boat had overturned while travelling from Ko Poda towards Ao Nam Mao Pier. After receiving the report, the park’s chief, Saengsuri Songthong, ordered officers to check the area and provide immediate assistance.

Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital
Photo via อุทยานแห่งชาติหาดนพรัตน์ธารา-หมู่เกาะพีพี

When officers arrived at the location, they found a longtail boat overturned in the sea. A speedboat, identified as “Poolphol Marine”, was already providing help to those affected at the scene, according to the park.

Rescuers brought all 12 tourists to safety and sent two injured people to the hospital. The remaining 10 people were reported safe and were transported to Ko Poda, where unit staff continued to look after them before arranging their safe transfer back to Ao Nam Mao Pier.

Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital
Photo via อุทยานแห่งชาติหาดนพรัตน์ธารา-หมู่เกาะพีพี

On its official Facebook page, Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park thanked all agencies and those involved for their timely assistance, saying the situation was brought under control smoothly.

The park reiterated the need for safe sea travel and called on operators and tourists to comply with safety measures.

Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital
Photo via อุทยานแห่งชาติหาดนพรัตน์ธารา-หมู่เกาะพีพี

Elsewhere, the Royal Thai Navy deployed HTMS Hua Hin to rescue nine people after the Chok Mana 1, a fishing vessel, capsized in Phuket when it was hit by large waves. The boat had been battling strong seas as it approached Racha Island, and all nine people on board were wearing life jackets.

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The Royal Thai Navy provided an update stating that after the deployment of the HTMS Hua Hin and the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter, all nine crew members of the Chok Mana 1 were safely rescued.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 22, 2026, 10:46 AM
111 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.