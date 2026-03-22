Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 22, 2026, 10:07 AM
106 2 minutes read
Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Matichon

Koh Samui City Municipality in Surat Thani is investigating suspected irregularities in construction permits after a municipal legal officer urged owners yesterday, March 21, to recheck their paperwork and report anything unusual, as officials move to identify those responsible.

Yesterday, Pallop Meepian, a legal officer at Koh Samui City Municipality, posted on social media asking owners of villas and other buildings to check their construction permits.

He urged anyone who finds irregularities or has doubts about the documents to contact the municipality without delay, saying officials had found cases involving forged government documents.

Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork
Photo via Matichon

The post drew strong interest from island residents, many of whom voiced similar worries about whether buildings, particularly luxury villas owned by foreigners and commonly built on hillsides or higher ground, are structurally safe for people living in them.

Koh Samui City Mayor Ramnet Jaikwang later confirmed the issue is real. He said the municipality is now gathering evidence to pursue legal action against those involved and insisted that if evidence links any individual to the case, action will be taken strictly under the law.

Further checks by found that on January 20, a municipal civil servant previously filed a complaint with investigators at Koh Samui Police Station, alleging their signature had been forged and stating they had never authorised anyone to sign on their behalf.

Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork
Photo via Matichon

A source said inspections have identified nearly 10 construction permits in Koh Samui District where the authorised person did not sign the documents themselves.

Related Articles

The documents were likely produced by lower-level officials who issued paperwork for business operators and allegedly demanded payments of around 100,000 baht per case, the source claimed.

The same source also suggested such conduct would be unlikely to occur without knowledge or involvement at a higher level and said there were indications of links to some personnel within the municipality’s executive administration.

Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork
Photo via Matichon

DailyNews noted that during 2024 to 2025, a taskforce addressing state land encroachment and environmental damage worked with agencies including the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, the Office of the Ombudsman and the National Anti-Corruption Commission to jointly inspect construction, landholding and foreign-run business activity on the island.

Those checks reportedly found more than 100 buildings connected to unlawfully issued construction permits, including permits granted in restricted areas and permits that violated environmental laws.

Several cases are still under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission and police.

Elsewhere, residents of Ban Khai district in Rayong are urging government officials to verify whether the owner of a local construction project possesses the necessary permits. Concerns were sparked after a Chinese language poster was seen at a construction site for a factory within their community.

Latest Thailand News
Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital | Thaiger South Thailand News

Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital

4 seconds ago
Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork

40 minutes ago
Senate committee to vote on revoking Thailand-Cambodia land pact | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate committee to vote on revoking Thailand-Cambodia land pact

1 hour ago
Thai election commission defends ballot design amid court scrutiny | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai election commission defends ballot design amid court scrutiny

19 hours ago
Chinese national arrested in Bangkok for police impersonation scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese national arrested in Bangkok for police impersonation scam

22 hours ago
Thai influencer sentenced for online gambling promotion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai influencer sentenced for online gambling promotion

22 hours ago
Newborn&#8217;s body found in Bangkok shopping mall restroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Newborn’s body found in Bangkok shopping mall restroom

24 hours ago
Severe weather warning issued for 40 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Severe weather warning issued for 40 Thai provinces

1 day ago
Finland tops World Happiness Report in 2026, Thailand slips 3 places | Thaiger Thailand News

Finland tops World Happiness Report in 2026, Thailand slips 3 places

2 days ago
Thai man rapes and blackmails ex-girlfriend over unpaid debt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man rapes and blackmails ex-girlfriend over unpaid debt

2 days ago
Chinese man blacklisted for filing fake theft to Chiang Mai police | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chinese man blacklisted for filing fake theft to Chiang Mai police

2 days ago
Foreign woman attacked by transwomen on Phuket&#8217;s Bangla Road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman attacked by transwomen on Phuket’s Bangla Road

2 days ago
SRT Red Line Salaya–Nakhon Pathom extension mapped for 2033 opening | Thaiger Bangkok News

SRT Red Line Salaya–Nakhon Pathom extension mapped for 2033 opening

2 days ago
Naked foreigner held for public disturbance and property damage in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Naked foreigner held for public disturbance and property damage in Pattaya

2 days ago
Four paedos nabbed in CCIB child pornography crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Four paedos nabbed in CCIB child pornography crackdown

2 days ago
Foreigner breaks left leg in off-road bike accident in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigner breaks left leg in off-road bike accident in Pattaya

2 days ago
Netherlands Embassy Bangkok relocation set for August | Thaiger Bangkok News

Netherlands Embassy Bangkok relocation set for August

2 days ago
How well does your international driving permit work in Thailand? | Thaiger Automotive

How well does your international driving permit work in Thailand?

2 days ago
Ang Thong man rides horse through village in search of petrol | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ang Thong man rides horse through village in search of petrol

3 days ago
Thai woman reports missing accessories after Bangkok to Shanghai flight | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai woman reports missing accessories after Bangkok to Shanghai flight

3 days ago
6 reasons you can be denied entry into Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

6 reasons you can be denied entry into Thailand

3 days ago
Bangkok prepares safety plan for Khaosan Road Songkran 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok prepares safety plan for Khaosan Road Songkran 2026

3 days ago
Seven Chinese nationals arrested in illegal entry transit case | Thaiger Crime News

Seven Chinese nationals arrested in illegal entry transit case

3 days ago
Rare 25-satang coin from 1999 valued at up to 5,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare 25-satang coin from 1999 valued at up to 5,000 baht

3 days ago
Loei Hospital theft uncovered after ventilator stands found in river, a year later | Thaiger Thailand News

Loei Hospital theft uncovered after ventilator stands found in river, a year later

3 days ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 22, 2026, 10:07 AM
106 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.