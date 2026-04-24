Israeli woman allegedly uses nominee company for OnlyFans sales

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 24, 2026, 9:39 AM
233 1 minute read
Israeli woman allegedly uses nominee company for OnlyFans sales | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Police arrested an Israeli woman and two Thai nationals in Krabi yesterday, April 23, during a nominee companies crackdown linked to more than 500 firms across Krabi, Phuket, and Surat Thani.

The case began after investigators identified an accounting company allegedly registering businesses for foreigners by using Thai nationals as shareholders.

The arrangement was allegedly used to conceal foreign business activity in Krabi, Phuket, and Surat Thani.

One address was found to have been used to register as many as six nominee companies, with links to a wider network.

An Israeli woman is accused of using a nominee company in Krabi to conceal OnlyFans income during a wider investigation into foreign firms.
Photo via Khaosod

Yesterday, officers from Krabi Provincial Police, the provincial commerce office, employment office, revenue office, and Krabi Immigration searched an office in Mueang district, Krabi.

The search uncovered documents linked to nominee company registrations across three provinces, covering more than 500 companies. The files also allegedly showed assistance given to foreigners to work and stay in Thailand unlawfully.

On the second floor, officers found a makeshift office set up to make the registered companies appear active. The room contained unusable computers and signs for more than 100 companies, which were allegedly displayed to mislead inspections.

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An Israeli woman is accused of using a nominee company in Krabi to conceal OnlyFans income during a wider investigation into foreign firms.
Photo via Khaosod

Immigration Bureau Division 3 investigators later arrested an Israeli woman linked to the same accounting company network.

Her registered company was listed as offering makeup and nail teaching services, but investigators found she allegedly produced and sold pornographic content through OnlyFans.

Mae Sot Police Station was also asked to arrest two Thai nationals accused of acting as nominees and helping foreigners establish multiple companies.

An Israeli woman is accused of using a nominee company in Krabi to conceal OnlyFans income during a wider investigation into foreign firms.
Photo via Khaosod

The investigation is being expanded to examine the network, financial trails, and possible offences under foreign business, nominee, labour, and tax laws.

Khaosod reported that officers described the operation as the dismantling of a major nominee network in South Thailand.

Further action is planned against alleged misuse of legal loopholes that allow foreigners to operate businesses unlawfully, affecting Thailand’s economy and business competition.

Similarly, police arrested an Israeli national in Phuket for allegedly operating a travel agency illegally through a Thai nominee, after Department of Tourism and Tourist Police officers found two companies in breach of the law.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 24, 2026, 9:39 AM
233 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.